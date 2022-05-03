Alpine Unveils A110 Sports Car With Exclusive South Beach Colorways Ahead of Miami GP

South Beach is home to lots of sports cars, supercars and luxury vehicles of various body styles. Soon though, it will get its first taste of the Alpine A110, which the French carmaker has prepped in exclusive colors (Bleu Azur and Rose Bruyere) as a tribute for the upcoming Miami Formula 1 Grand Prix.
These special A110 models were customized by the so-called Alpine Atelier and the customization package responsible for their aesthetic can already be purchased through the Alpine app. The South Beach option pack will be integrated into the Alpine product catalog starting this summer.
You can get the A110 South Beach Colorway with one of two liveries (either blue or pink), both of which are inspired by the neon lights of Ocean Drive, the art deco buildings in Miami, as well as the colorful sunsets and the city’s vibrant music scene.
Other highlights include the 18-inch white Serac wheels, “South Beach” floor mats embroidered in the same colors as the liveries, light gray stitching on the seats, plus neat touches such as how the leather on the center console will be juxtaposed to the blue and pink flags which adorn both the exterior and the interior of these special edition A110 sports cars.
More on the two colors, according to Alpine both Bleu Azur and Rose Bruyere represent some of the brand’s most historic colors - by the way, these are pretty much the same colors used by the NBA's Miami Heat on their special Vice alternate uniforms.
“With 20 colors inspired by the brand's famous heritage colors, the Atelier Alpine also offers multiple additional customization choices: with a variety of wheel finishes available and an extensive brake caliper color catalog, each A110 can now be as unique as its owner,” said the carmaker.
Meanwhile, the Alpine F1 Team is coming to Miami having amassed 22 points in the Constructors Standings, good enough for sixth place and just 3 points shy of Alfa Romeo for fifth.
