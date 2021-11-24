2022 Alpine A110 Family Debuts With More Power, Extra Features

Subsequent to yesterday’s totally unrevealing teaser, Alpine has just pulled the wraps off the 2022 A110. Don’t think of it as a facelift, because it’s not, not in the true meaning of the word, but it is, nonetheless, a mid-cycle refresh, meant to keep it on the competitive side of the segment.
Presented just now, some four years after the modern-day sports car entered production at the Dieppe factory in France, it brings several novelties to the entire range that consists of the A110, A110 GT, and A110 S.
Power is still supplied by the same mid-mounted turbocharged 1.8-liter four-cylinder engine, shared with the Renault Megane RS, which produces an identical 252 ps (248 hp / 185 kW) and 320 Nm (236 lb-ft) of torque in the base model. The GT and S variants are slightly punchier at 300 ps (296 hp / 221 kW) and 340 Nm (251 lb-ft), up from 292 ps (288 hp / 215 kW) and 320 Nm (236 lb-ft).
Feeding the thrust to the rear wheels is a dual-clutch seven-speed automatic transmission. From 0 to 100 kph (0-62 mph), you are looking at 4.5 seconds in the entry-level and 4.2 seconds in the other two models, with the latter representing an 0.2-second improvement. Top speed is electronically capped at 250 kph (155 mph) in the A110 and A110 GT and 260 kph (162 mph) in the S, though the range-topper can max out at 275 kph (171 mph) with the optional Aero Kit.
for the A110, and upgraded brakes, different alloys, aluminum pedals, and others available across the range.
The color palette has been enhanced as well, and the top-of-the-line A110 S gets chromium black lettering on the outside and additional ‘S’ badging. ‘GT’ logos bedeck the eponymous A110 model, and the most affordable A110 comes with the Alpine chassis, just like the GT, whereas the S boasts a dedicated suspension setup. A new infotainment system, with a 7-inch touchscreen display, is part of the makeover.
UK pricing for the 2022 Alpine A110 family has been announced, and it’s already up for grabs. The base model starts at £49,905 (equal to $66,770) on-the-road, and for the GT and S, you’re looking at a minimum of £59,355 ($79,415) and £59,955 ($80,220) respectively.
Power is still supplied by the same mid-mounted turbocharged 1.8-liter four-cylinder engine, shared with the Renault Megane RS, which produces an identical 252 ps (248 hp / 185 kW) and 320 Nm (236 lb-ft) of torque in the base model. The GT and S variants are slightly punchier at 300 ps (296 hp / 221 kW) and 340 Nm (251 lb-ft), up from 292 ps (288 hp / 215 kW) and 320 Nm (236 lb-ft).
Feeding the thrust to the rear wheels is a dual-clutch seven-speed automatic transmission. From 0 to 100 kph (0-62 mph), you are looking at 4.5 seconds in the entry-level and 4.2 seconds in the other two models, with the latter representing an 0.2-second improvement. Top speed is electronically capped at 250 kph (155 mph) in the A110 and A110 GT and 260 kph (162 mph) in the S, though the range-topper can max out at 275 kph (171 mph) with the optional Aero Kit.
for the A110, and upgraded brakes, different alloys, aluminum pedals, and others available across the range.
The color palette has been enhanced as well, and the top-of-the-line A110 S gets chromium black lettering on the outside and additional ‘S’ badging. ‘GT’ logos bedeck the eponymous A110 model, and the most affordable A110 comes with the Alpine chassis, just like the GT, whereas the S boasts a dedicated suspension setup. A new infotainment system, with a 7-inch touchscreen display, is part of the makeover.
UK pricing for the 2022 Alpine A110 family has been announced, and it’s already up for grabs. The base model starts at £49,905 (equal to $66,770) on-the-road, and for the GT and S, you’re looking at a minimum of £59,355 ($79,415) and £59,955 ($80,220) respectively.