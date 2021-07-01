Alpine Has Made 10,000 A110 Cars in 4 Years

5 Alpine A110 Rally Now Available To Order For Privateer Racing Teams

Alfa Romeo didn’t do so well, with only 11 4Cs sold in Europe last year, 201 the year before, 421 in 2018, and 871 in 2017. The Italian sports car was chosen by 99 customers in 2020 on the other side of the pond, 144 in 2019, 238 in 2018, and 406 in 2017. The French automaker took to social media to announce the achievement, congratulating “everyone involved” in the production of the sports car A modern interpretation of the classic Alpine A110, the new one is a challenger to the likes of the Porsche Cayman and Alfa Romeo 4C It boasts a bespoke construction, rear mid-engine and rear-wheel drive layout, and features a 1.8-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine sourced from the latest Renault Megane RS family.The A110 is offered in different outputs, depending on the spec, having up to 292 PS (288/ 215) and 320 Nm (236 lb-ft) of torque channeled to the rear wheels through a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission in the A110S and A110 Legende GT. From nought to 100 kph (0-62 mph), it needs 4.4 seconds, and will max out at 250 kph (155 mph).Sales of the model peaked in 2019, at 4,376 units in Europe, according to Carsalesbase , up from 1,950 in 2018, and just 7 in 2017. Last year, Alpine parted ways with 1,343 examples.By comparison, Porsche sold 6,663 718 Boxters and Caymans in 2020 in Europe, 7,406 in 2019, 8,202 in 2018, and 8,438 in 2017. In the United States, the German auto firm shipped another 3,447 units in 2020 of its open-top and fixed-roof entry-level sports cars, 3,880 in 2019, 5,276 in 2018, and 5,087 in 2017.Alfa Romeo didn’t do so well, with only 11 4Cs sold in Europe last year, 201 the year before, 421 in 2018, and 871 in 2017. The Italian sports car was chosen by 99 customers in 2020 on the other side of the pond, 144 in 2019, 238 in 2018, and 406 in 2017.