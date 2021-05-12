Alpine A110 Legende GT 2021 Unveiled in Limited Numbers With Two Unique Colors

Alpine has just unveiled the special edition A110 Légende GT 2021 sports car for its customers in Europe, limited to just 300 units and offered in two unique color schemes. Prices in France start from €71,600 ($86,900), while UK buyers will need to spend upwards of £61,655 ($87,200), including taxes.
Following the success of the A110 Légende GT from last year, this 2021 variant has been given new design components to go with the 288 hp (292 PS) 1.8-liter turbocharged engine found in the A110S model. This power unit also features 236 lb-ft (320 Nm) of torque and will get you from zero to 62 mph (100 kph) in 4.4 seconds before maxing you out at 155 mph (250 kph). Furthermore, the Legende GT 2021 also gets the A110S’s sports exhaust and high-performance braking system.
Now, while the performance might not be anything new, the visuals certainly are thanks to the unique design combinations. First, there’s the Abyss Blue exterior theme with exclusive Amber Brown leather Sabelt Comfort seats inside. If that’s not flashy enough, you can also opt for the exclusive Mercury Silver matte option for the body, combined with black leather Sabelt Comfort bucket seats with contrasting gray stitching.
Both versions come with pale gold Alpine monograms and 18-inch diamond-cut Grand Prix alloy wheels, complemented by gold brake calipers.
Other design highlights include the translucent LED rear lights (unique to the Légende GT 2021), color-matched leather door panels (to the seats), brown or gray stitching on the steering wheel, Dinamica headliner, gloss carbon fiber elements with a unique copper weave on the center console, dashboard and air vents, plus a numbered plate below the center console.
As for standard equipment, you get front and rear parking sensors, a reversing camera, a Focal audio system, and loads more. Interested parties can reserve the Légende GT 2021 by using the Alpine app before selecting the Alpine Center of their choice and placing their order.