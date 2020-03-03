Alpine A110 Legende Goes GT, Gets Stunning Yellow Paint Just for 2020

The Cybertruck-Based CyberHouse Will Keep You Safe After the Zombie Apocalypse

After being canceled as a physical event, the 2020 Geneva Motor Show moved online, and Tuesday, March 3, marked a flood of new car launches in the virtual environment. Among the most striking, at least from a visual standpoint, is the Alpine A110 Legende GT. 17 photos



From the start the car distinguishes itself through one of three paints that have been created for the body. As standard, these are Mercury Silver (new to the range), Deep Black and Abyss Blue. There is a fourth color Alpine will be offering in 2020 alone, Sunflower Yellow, and this is the most striking of all, as Alpines usually come draped in less striking hues.



The exterior of the Legende GT comes with pale gold monograms, 18-inch Serac alloy wheels, and unique translucent white LED taillights. Inside, unique features include backlit door sills, six-way adjustable seats, brown stitching, and glossy carbon fibre elements.



There is also a plaque on the center console attesting to each of the cars’ position in the limited run, and a custom luggage set to go with it.



Technically, the enhancements are limited to active sports exhaust, Brembo brakes, parking sensors, and a reversing camera.



Engine wise, the car packs the same 1.8-liter turbocharged engine linked to a dual-clutch transmission that develops 249 hp and helps the car accelerate from 0 to 62 mph in 4.5 seconds.



“With A110 Légende GT we have stretched the sophistication and grand touring aspects of the A110 – showing that as well as being a thrilling sports car, an Alpine can equally be a refined GT as well,” said in a statement Alpine design director Antony Villain



“It is the most elegant Alpine so far, designed to appeal to buyers who value lasting quality and timeless design, be it in the watch they wear, the clothes they choose or the sports car they drive.”



