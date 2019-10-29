Alpine A110S Reveals Every Square Inch in Mega Photo Gallery

Sports cars are not selling all that well in this day and age, and while most automakers are aware of the slow demand, Alpine doesn’t exactly care. The A110 is one of the more unique and exciting products in the segment, more so if you’re willing to pony up €66,500 for the slightly lighter A110S.
Tipping the scales at 1,114 kilograms (2,456 pounds), the French berlinette slots above the A110 Pure and A110 Légende in the lineup. For almost ten grand more than the entry-level model, the mid-engined sports car sweetens the recipe with 40 more PS (39 horsepower) for the 1.8-liter turbo four-cylinder mill.
Showcased inside and out in a mega gallery shot in Portugal, the latest and greatest Alpine of the modern era also happens to be quicker by a tenth of a second while top speed levels up to 260 kilometers per hour (162 miles per hour). Torque is rated at 320 Nm (236 pound-feet), and as you can tell from the center console of the pictured vehicle, a seven-speed DCT is tasked with the shifting.
Care to guess how much the Gris Tonnerre Mat paintwork costs? It so happens that Alpine charges €4,800 for this finish while other optional colors retail at €1,800 and €840, respectively. Blanc Glacier (a.k.a. white) is the only finish that doesn’t cost a single cent. The 18-inch black GT Race alloy wheels can be swapped for Fuchs alloys in Gris Titane Satiné for €1,008, and if you feeling really spendful, don’t forget to add lots of carbon-fiber parts to the interior for €1,800.
€74,108 would be the grand total in France for the A110S with all the bells and whistles, and that’s a lot of dough given the existence of the Porsche 718 Cayman. The German yardstick starts at €57,170 for the regular model and €69,740 for the Cayman S, two extremely versatile models with turbocharged boxers located bang in the middle for perfect weight distribution.
Knowing that the A110 series has a limited number of customers, Alpine is looking to expand the lineup with a more affordable, practical, and usable driver’s car. The Alpine SUV could be shown as a concept as early as 2020, and in terms of size, the French brand from Dieppe is rumored to take on the Porsche Macan with the yet-to-be-named utility vehicle.
