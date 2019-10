Alpine A110S Reveals Every Square Inch in Mega Photo Gallery

Tipping the scales at 1,114 kilograms (2,456 pounds) , the French berlinette slots above the A110 Pure and A110 Légende in the lineup. For almost ten grand more than the entry-level model, the mid-engined sports car sweetens the recipe with 40 more PS (39 horsepower) for the 1.8-liter turbo four-cylinder mill.Showcased inside and out in a mega gallery shot in Portugal, the latest and greatest Alpine of the modern era also happens to be quicker by a tenth of a second while top speed levels up to 260 kilometers per hour (162 miles per hour). Torque is rated at 320 Nm (236 pound-feet), and as you can tell from the center console of the pictured vehicle, a seven-speed DCT is tasked with the shifting.Care to guess how much the Gris Tonnerre Mat paintwork costs? It so happens that Alpine charges €4,800 for this finish while other optional colors retail at €1,800 and €840, respectively. Blanc Glacier (a.k.a. white) is the only finish that doesn’t cost a single cent. The 18-inch black GT Race alloy wheels can be swapped for Fuchs alloys in Gris Titane Satiné for €1,008, and if you feeling really spendful, don’t forget to add lots of carbon-fiber parts to the interior for €1,800.€74,108 would be the grand total in France for the A110S with all the bells and whistles, and that’s a lot of dough given the existence of the Porsche 718 Cayman. The German yardstick starts at €57,170 for the regular model and €69,740 for the Cayman S, two extremely versatile models with turbocharged boxers located bang in the middle for perfect weight distribution.Knowing that the A110 series has a limited number of customers, Alpine is looking to expand the lineup with a more affordable, practical, and usable driver’s car. The Alpine SUV could be shown as a concept as early as 2020, and in terms of size, the French brand from Dieppe is rumored to take on the Porsche Macan with the yet-to-be-named utility vehicle.