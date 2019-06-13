Alpine A110S Weighs 1,114 Kilograms, Packs 292 PS

autoevolution
 

Two years after Alpine re-introduced the A110 with the help of Renault Sport, the French automaker from Dieppe rolls out the A110S. Previously believed to be called A110 Sport, the performance-oriented model is lighter and more powerful.
First things first, it’s important to highlight the output doesn’t match that of the Megane RS Trophy. The 1.8 Energy TCe develops 292 PS (288 horsepower) in this application, 320 Nm (236 pound-feet) of torque from 2,000 to 6,400 rpm, and the rear wheels are connected to a seven-speed DCT developed by Getrag.

Tipping the scales at 1,114 kilograms (2,456 pounds), the A110S is almost as light as the Mazda MX-5 with the 2.0-liter engine. The pricing, however, is extremely different. Given the exclusivity of Alpine and the mid-engine layout, the A110S retails at €66,500 including value-added tax.

First deliveries are scheduled for October 2019 for the 2020 model year, and as ever, don’t expect Alpine to offer this Porsche 718 Cayman competitor in the United States of America. Carbon fiber and orange detailing set the A110S apart from the A110, both inside and out.

The Sabelt seats trimmed in Dinamica upholstery? Those babies weight 13.1 kilograms (28.9 pounds) apiece, and the optional carbon-fiber roof promises to reduce the weight of the car by 1.9 kilograms (4.2 pounds).

“The A110S delivers an intense Alpine driving experience,” said managing director Sébastien Erphelin. “From the very inception of the Alpine project, it has been our intention to offer different versions of the A110 with handling and performance characteristics of their own.”

Standard features? The highlights include rear parking sensors, Alpine Telemetrics, and a Focal audio system with special magnets in the speakers. More to the point, the door-mounted woofer if 470 grams lighter thanks to the special magnet.

On the driving front, the wider tires boast a specific compound and construction, complementing the lowered ride height and performance-tuned springs and anti-roll bars. Speaking of which, the coil springs are 50 percent stiffer while the anti-roll bars are 100 percent firmer than in the A110.

