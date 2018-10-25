autoevolution

2019 Alpine A110 Drifting Explained in Carwow Review

By now, anybody with even a remote interest in sportscars has had the chance to become familiar with the new Alpine A110. However, with this being a mid-engined, rear-wheel-drive toy, we now want to focus on the drifting abilities of the French handling tool.
To achieve the purpose mentioned above, we've brought along an A110 review that comes from Carwow, with Mat Watson having recently put the Frenchie through its paces.

The review is focused on the street experience but also takes the 150 hp model we get for now outside public roads, where the heavier sideways action takes place.

Now, the main concern about the slip angle possibilities of the 2019 Alpine A110 involves its open rear diff, with the sportscar relying on electronics to activate the brakes on the spinning wheels and keep the rear end in check. Well, allow us to point out that McLarens use a similar layout, which also comes in the name of saving weight. And while Woking machines aren't as good as drifting as Ferraris, they have certainly evolved over the wheels, with the 720S showing respectable sideways skills.

Returning to the A110, the thing can easily get the tail out when the driver lifts mid-corner, as Mat demonstrates in the piece of footage at the bottom of the page.

Sure, the body roll is noticeable, but the splendid steering feedback makes up for this - hopefully, we will get a stiffer suspension setup in the future.

As foe what happens when the Alpine is tasked with more serious sideways stuff, the low-speed maneuvers attempted here seems to be covered just fine, hefty tire smoke and all.

However, there's one point of the French sportscar that we're not fond of and that's its pricing, which easily rivals that of the entry- and medium-gifted Porsche 718 Cayman instead of undercutting the German.

