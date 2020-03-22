More on this:

How Does the New Alpine A110S Compare to the Porsche 718 Cayman T?

While Dodge or Chevy try to see who can swing the biggest V8 hammer around, the European automakers have gotten back into delicate little ballerinas with tiny engines. The latest is called the Alpine A110S and it competes directly against Porsche's 718 Cayman T. 76 photos



The Alpine A110 has been on sale for a while now, and while we would have preferred to see a production version of the



Getting to the center of these candy-shaped machines, we find that the 718 Cayman T is powered by a 2-liter boxer-four with an output of 296 hp and 280 lb-ft (380 NM). Those sound like hot hatch specs, and while it's not the subject of our story, we also included a video versus the A45S hatch.



As for the Alpine, its powertrain of choice is a 1.8-liter turbo, which is a normal inline-4 that produces 288 hp and 236 lb-ft (320 Nm) of torque. Thankfully, the aluminum chassis is pretty light, so the 0 to 62mph (100 km/h) sprint happens within only 4.4 seconds. The Cayman T is a little quicker and faster, but not by much.



Somehow, Renault is almost praised for the sound of its engine while Porsche gets two thumbs down on its Cayman. But that's mainly because we've been spoiled by years of six-cylinder Caymans.



So which is better? Apparently, it's really close, with one Autocar editor loving what both A110 models can do on a normal road and the other preferring the depth of the Cayman T's abilities.



