Alpine Unveils Limited Edition A110 Hand-Painted by Artist Felipe Pantone

Alpine has just unveiled a new limited-edition version of the A110 sports car, ahead of this year’s Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix. The car is called A110 by Felipe Pantone, and only three examples will ever be available to purchase—for a price of €125,000 ($153,000).
It is the second collaboration between the French brand and the Argentinian artist, following the latter’s interpretation of the Alpine Formula 1 car livery on a ½ scale model. This time around, he got to work on a real car, giving the A110 a bespoke paint job with graphic lines that follow the vehicle's shape. We can also see the artist’s signature colors, which are black and white.
“My idea regarding the work on the A110 is to evoke a sense of “ultradynamism”. Visual speed is something that I have been investigating for years now and I feel it really comes together on this car, emphasizing its brilliant design with a fast, technological look,” said Pantone, who hand-painted the entire body over several weeks.
Each of the three models offered for sale will boast subtle graphic variation, which in turn Alpine hopes will turn them into unique pieces.
The Alpine A110 designed by Felipe Pantone is based on the flagship A110S specification, which features a 1.8-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine with 288 hp (292 PS) and 236 lb-ft (320 Nm) of torque. With the help of a seven-speed 7DCT300 dual-clutch automatic gearbox, the A110S will get you from zero to 62 mph (100 kph) in 4.4 seconds, and on to an electronically limited top speed of 155 mph (250 kph).
From our perspective, this is a cool-looking ride, and reviews have indicated that you can have a lot of fun behind the wheel of an A110S. However, that price tag is quite substantial, especially for a four-cylinder car.
