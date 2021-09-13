James May Talks "Downsizing a Secret Weapon" as He Reviews the "Underrated" Alpine A110

James May was a part of Top Gear for a long time, and, after he moved on, created among other things a show called Drivetribe. Now, using that show, he gives us a glimpse of his Alpine A110, and he is genuinely impressed with many of its underrated features.
In the review episode, which premiered over the weekend, the host revealed his first car a Citroën Visa back in the 90s, but it wasn’t one of those happy stories when he drove the car all over the country - he had it only for a week, before it “snapped.” But then he shared he was the proud owner a French car, an Alpine A110, which James describes as “a bit left field, a bit contrary, a bit bloody-minded, like the French.”
May calls this ride a “downsized supercar,” despite coming with a 1.8 four inline cylinder engine and 248 horsepower. But here’s where its superpower lies - its dimension, roughly the size of a 1980s Porsche 911, and the power of the engine that helps the car get to 62 mph (100 kph) in just 4.5 seconds.
And if you’re wondering what the top speed for this vehicle is, it has a limit of 155 mph (250 kph). This level of performance doesn't come cheap, as the car is selling for around $70k. The French company started production of the model in 2017, and it is available in three trims: Pure, Première, and Legende.
Given the compromised visibility in the back, the presenter associates the experience to driving a McLaren or a Lamborghini, which is no small feat for the French car. Another comparison was to a Ferrari, and the former Top Gear host shared the driving experience is different, since it’s narrower and you can enjoy driving it on small country roads without “panicking” when another car comes from the opposite direction. In fact, he thinks of its dimension as a “secret weapon” in the war against customer-favorite SUVs.
The only flaw he presents in the seven-minute video is the fact the A110s front and rear, make it look like “novelty telephones,” which he explains as the brand trying to design a car for the enthusiasts, instead of giving it a modern look.
James May fell in love with the Alpine during an episode of The Grand Tour, and he still thinks there’s no downside to this automobile, given its size, performance, and design.
