James May’s Favorite Car Is for Sale to Make Room for “Something More Exciting”

More on this:

1 The Pros and Cons of Buying a Used Toyota FJ Cruiser

2 This Turbocharged A80 Toyota Supra Went up to 194 MPH Seeking Half-Mile Glory

3 132-MPH Flying Quarter-Mile Is AWE's Teaser for Upcoming Toyota Supra CF Upgrade

4 Twin-Turbo 1995 Toyota Supra Comes With Double the Price of a Brand New One