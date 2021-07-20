James May Launches His Own Gin Brand, First Batch Already Sold Out

James May was also busy during the lockdown last year, and he started his own gin brand. While his colleagues from The Grand Tour had different ideas about spending their time off from the show, with Richard opening a classic car restoration shop, and Jeremy making a show about his farm, James offered a product inspired by his travels.
To start his new business, James May announced the new brand with a 10-minute video on Food Tribe. Two more videos are set to follow this series, and we would expect James to release even more videos as his line of gin products is set to expand. Since James May is an internationally known celebrity, it did not take long for the first batch to pre-ordered.
The special thing about the first batch of gin by James May, which is named James Gin by the way, is that all the bottles will be personally numbered and signed by James. He planned to distill just 1,000 liters (264 gallons) of gin, which was supposed to mean 1,000 bottles, but the gin was eventually bottled in 700 ml (23.6 oz) glass bottles, which means that 1,420 will be made. No pun intended.
James Gin's first ever product is Asian Parsnip, and the famous automotive journalist still offers the possibility of ordering one online. This time, the bottles will be a bit cheaper than those in the first batch, which is because they are no longer signed or numbered by James May. A bottle costs GBP 39 ($53), and it is available to order in the UK for those aged 18 and over.
Even if you are not a gin aficionado, you can watch the video to learn more about the process of making gin, along with the story behind James Gin. After watching, you will understand more about gin. As you can observe, James did not distill the spirit himself, as he partnered with Hugh Andreson of Downton Distillery for the technical part of the process.
