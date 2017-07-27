Are Harley-Davidson Parts Great as Gin Flavoring? German Guy Thinks So

The news comes from Hamburg, Germany, and key to this extraordinary drink is Mr. Uwe Ehinger. For years he has searched for antique bikes in some of the most remote places on the planet, saving or using them for his next crazy custom build. All this activity earned him the nickname “The Archaeologist“.
Recently, The Archaeologist started to create something real special - his own brand of Premium Dry Gin, which became the first spirit of its kind to be filled in bottles together with original engine parts from legendary Harley-Davidson bikes he has discovered along time.
You can get yours with camshafts from a 1939 Flathead found somewhere in the Mexican desert, or screw-nuts taken from a 1947 Knucklehead recovered from Chile, or you can have something more exotic, like rocker arms from a 1962 Panhead taken from South Korea.
If you were thinking about how safe is the gin to drink, worry not, as the bike parts go through an in-depth cleaning process, after which they get coated in tin alloy to form a barrier between the liquid and bare metal.
Moreover, they get soldered onto a steel structure within the bottle, so they won’t bounce around when pouring your drink in a glass. The bottles themselves are manually created, while packages are made using selected cardboards and colors, printed using an original Heidelberg Tiegel printing press from 1931.
Then comes the waxed wrapping paper, which tells the story of each discovered bike from which the parts have been sourced. The design is completed by hand-stamped, tamper-proof seals and clenched hang-tags each bearing the serial number of the engine part.
It should go without saying, but every single bottle of “The Archaeologist” is unique and will be available in limited quantity. The first edition is reserved for Ehinger’s most loyal customers and is only served in his garage.
The rest of the bottles from this run have been already sold out, but advance orders for the next series can be placed
from now on.