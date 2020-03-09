James May Likes Doug DeMuro, Doesn’t Like His Ford GT

After making a point that the MINI Cooper SE is not as cool or as good as the BMW i3, the one and only James May accepted a challenge from Drive Tribe to roast YouTubers’ cars. As the headline implies, Doug DeMuro is an a-OK guy but his Ford GT isn’t to the liking of the British presenter and journalist.
“I like Doug a lot, Doug is great!” But on the other hand, May doesn’t like tribute cars. The final nail in the coffin of the GT is that Jeremy Clarkson had one, and he had so many problems with it that JC eventually sold his GT.
Jason Fenske of Engineering Explained? He’s pretty upbeat according to James, that and his perfect teeth. May considers the Tesla Model 3 Performance as a rather inspired choice for personal transportation, but the color is “very poor” for some reason or another. What’s certain, however, is that Jason had a thing or two to complain about the panel gaps and scratched paintwork.
TJ Hunt and his Ferrari 458 GT3 can be summed up as a mixed bag. James May is impressed by how TJ morphed a 458 Italia into a road-going GT3 but the add-ons and the exterior color are “a little bit flashy. 4 out of 10 for taste.”
Moving forward, the Brit does his best at roasting or praising the likes of Adam LZ (extremely tuned Nissan 370Z), Seen Through Glass (Ferrari 360), Supercars of London (Lamborghini Murcielago), Jimmy Broadbent (R32 Nissan Skyline GT-R), The Stradman (road-legal conversion of the Ferrari F430 Challenge), Mr. JWW (Ferrari F12 TdF), and Harry Metcalfe (Jaguar XE SV Project 8).
Now, care to guess which of these cars is James’ favorite? Towards the end of the clip, May chooses the Ferrari 360 for very predictable reasons. The desirable color combination, the correct wheels, and because it’s “obviously loved” are three of them, and this goes to show that James doesn’t like tuning all that much.
On an ending note, Captain Slow’s most recent automotive purchases are the Alpine A110 sports car, Tesla Model S 100D electric sedan, and Toyota Mirai fuel-cell vehicle. There’s no telling what’s next on his shopping list, but knowing James, he’s sure to make a rather surprising yet sensible choice.
