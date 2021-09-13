Pope Francis Visits Slovakia in Modified Skoda Enyaq iV Electric Vehicle

5 Pope Francis to Ride in a Jeepney During His Visit to the Philippines

This isn’t the first time Skoda has supplied vehicles to the head of the For his visit to the European country, Skoda has supplied four cars, two Enyaq iV EVs and two Karoq compact crossovers, with the former said to have been adapted to the Vatican’s requests.For one, the standard tinted windows were replaced by clear glass to make it easier to see the head of the Catholic Church. An additional handle was installed to improve egress. Finished in black and with a black interior, the Enyaq iV bears the Vatican flag on the right front fender, and displays the official logo of the visit on the side mirror caps.Further highlighting the Pope’s visit to Slovakia, Skoda has launched a dedicated website, where people from all over the world can send their greetings. All messages will be displayed, via augmented reality, on a virtual 3D model of the Enyaq iV or on a real vehicle.Subsequent to touching down in Slovakia yesterday, Pope Francis was driven to an ecumenical meeting in Bratislava. Today, he will meet the President, local politicians, diplomats, and members of the Church, Jewish community and society, and tomorrow he will fly to Kosice for a meeting with representatives of the Roma community. During his visit to Kosice, an Enyaq iV and a Karoq will be at his disposal. On Wednesday, the pontiff will head to Sastin, a pilgrimage site, and will return to Rome after.This isn’t the first time Skoda has supplied vehicles to the head of the Catholic Church . During his two-day visit to Ireland in 2018, part of the World Meeting of Families in Dublin, the automaker provided four Rapid Spaceback compact cars.

