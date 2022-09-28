715-HP Ferrari Purosangue Coupe Utility Seems Like a Digitally Tempting Ute Dream

Some people are better organized than others. And that is also valid even across the imaginative realm of virtual automotive artists, if you can believe it!
But there is really no need to just take our word for granted. Instead, let us provide you with a great case in point, all courtesy of the pixel master better known as X-Tomi Design on social media. The Hungarian CGI expert loves just about everything across the automotive playing field, but above all has a passion for concentrating on just one major subject at a time.
As such, he imagined entire CGI series with them. Some are arguably smaller. Such as the ones related to the recent Honda Civic Type R, Bentley Mulliner Batur, or Nissan X-Trail. Others feel like they might go on forever without the author running out of ideas, like the recent S650 reel that was comprised of a Shooting Brake, pickup truck, and even a Mustang GT Convertible in extremely basic 5.0-liter Coyote V8 specification. Alas, he did end the Ford story to refocus on something with pure European blood.
Naturally, that would be the all-new, first-ever Ferrari four-door and crossover SUV, the ultra-luxurious and super-sporty Purosangue thoroughbred. His initial thoughts on the matter were all so pleasing for the traditional Old Continent owners, as the Ferrari Purosangue was reimagined at the three-door crossroads between a Shooting Brake and hot hatchback.
Now, on the other hand, he came up with something that would get the blood flowing for Ute fans. His Ferrari Purosangue Pickup is no longer a crossover SUV but a true two-door coupe-utility. And as quirky as the idea of a Ferrari ‘truck’ might seem, this “messy” interpretation feels like a beautifully practical dream. So, on my part, this 715-hp Ute easily gets the CGI hall pass. But how about the rest of you, is this idea deserving, or not?
As such, he imagined entire CGI series with them. Some are arguably smaller. Such as the ones related to the recent Honda Civic Type R, Bentley Mulliner Batur, or Nissan X-Trail. Others feel like they might go on forever without the author running out of ideas, like the recent S650 reel that was comprised of a Shooting Brake, pickup truck, and even a Mustang GT Convertible in extremely basic 5.0-liter Coyote V8 specification. Alas, he did end the Ford story to refocus on something with pure European blood.
Naturally, that would be the all-new, first-ever Ferrari four-door and crossover SUV, the ultra-luxurious and super-sporty Purosangue thoroughbred. His initial thoughts on the matter were all so pleasing for the traditional Old Continent owners, as the Ferrari Purosangue was reimagined at the three-door crossroads between a Shooting Brake and hot hatchback.
Now, on the other hand, he came up with something that would get the blood flowing for Ute fans. His Ferrari Purosangue Pickup is no longer a crossover SUV but a true two-door coupe-utility. And as quirky as the idea of a Ferrari ‘truck’ might seem, this “messy” interpretation feels like a beautifully practical dream. So, on my part, this 715-hp Ute easily gets the CGI hall pass. But how about the rest of you, is this idea deserving, or not?