Canadian-Made Atlas EV Claims to Be the World's First Fully Electric Amphibious 8x8 XTV

After making a reputation selling its gas-powered, amphibious XTVs (extreme terrain vehicles), off-road ATVs, and powerful utility vehicles, Canadian manufacturer Argo is ready to test new waters. The company recently unveiled the Atlas EV, advertising it as the “world’s first fully electric amphibious 8X8 extreme terrain vehicle."
XTVs have to be powerful, solid, and reliable, which is why strapping an electric motor to them might not be seen as the smartest decision. Even though the amphibious 8X8 EV was just introduced, people are still somehow skeptical about spending their money on it.
So far, Argo hasn’t received the best feedback on social media, with people not being convinced that the Atlas has it in it to come back from any remote place you might drive it to. The main concerns expressed are related to the fragility of the electric system and the range capabilities of the vehicle, with the general consensus being that it is safer to “stick with the loud and proud engines” of fossil-fuel powered XTVs, to put it in the exact words of a commenter on Argo’s Facebook page.
But Argo is confident that its innovative EV will be a success and will “make a splash with very little noise.” We don’t have the complete specs for the 8X8 electric XTV just yet, but we do know that it can operate as a two-seater in the water and as a four-seater on land.
The all-electric Atlas XTV packs a 48V electric system, with the single drive motor generating 107 ft-lbs (145 Nm) of torque. The amphibious vehicle is powered by a 28 kWh battery pack and offers up to 60 miles (96.5 km) of range or up to six hours of runtime per charge, as specified by Powersports Business. There’s also an onboard charger that supports both Level 1 and Level 2 charging and optimized recharge rates as low as three hours.
An interactive, 12” touch screen display inside the cockpit keeps passengers up to date with the EV’s status and health. The 8X8 Atlas has adjustable front seats, can fit two passengers in the back, features steer-by-wire technology, regenerative braking, and an internally recessed 3,000 lb (1,360 kg) winch.
Argo’s Atlas EV is now available to reserve for a $500 deposit. Contacting the manufacturer will give you more details on its pricing and scheduled delivery date.
So far, Argo hasn’t received the best feedback on social media, with people not being convinced that the Atlas has it in it to come back from any remote place you might drive it to. The main concerns expressed are related to the fragility of the electric system and the range capabilities of the vehicle, with the general consensus being that it is safer to “stick with the loud and proud engines” of fossil-fuel powered XTVs, to put it in the exact words of a commenter on Argo’s Facebook page.
But Argo is confident that its innovative EV will be a success and will “make a splash with very little noise.” We don’t have the complete specs for the 8X8 electric XTV just yet, but we do know that it can operate as a two-seater in the water and as a four-seater on land.
The all-electric Atlas XTV packs a 48V electric system, with the single drive motor generating 107 ft-lbs (145 Nm) of torque. The amphibious vehicle is powered by a 28 kWh battery pack and offers up to 60 miles (96.5 km) of range or up to six hours of runtime per charge, as specified by Powersports Business. There’s also an onboard charger that supports both Level 1 and Level 2 charging and optimized recharge rates as low as three hours.
An interactive, 12” touch screen display inside the cockpit keeps passengers up to date with the EV’s status and health. The 8X8 Atlas has adjustable front seats, can fit two passengers in the back, features steer-by-wire technology, regenerative braking, and an internally recessed 3,000 lb (1,360 kg) winch.
Argo’s Atlas EV is now available to reserve for a $500 deposit. Contacting the manufacturer will give you more details on its pricing and scheduled delivery date.