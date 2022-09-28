Bentley Bentayga S and Azure Are Now Available As Hybrids, Boast 27-Mile EV Range

Bentley has announced that both the Bentayga S and the Bentayga Azure can be ordered with a hybrid powertrain. With the two new additions to the range, the British marque now prides itself on having half of its product portfolio available with a hybrid powertrain. In a few years, it will be fully electrified, so this is an important shift.
The two new luxury hybrids in the Bentley Bentayga range come with six percent more power, 15 percent more torque, a combined output of 462 metric horsepower (456 bhp), and all without the ability to drive more than 27 miles (ca. 43 km, just longer than a full marathon) in a zero-emission EV mode thanks to a new 18.0-kWh battery, which has a slightly higher capacity than what is found on the regular Bentayga Hybrid.
Both the Bentayga S Hybrid and the Bentayga Azure Hybrid come with a stiffer chassis, a more dynamic tune on its ESC system when the Sport mode is activated, as well as a set of enhanced sports exhausts for the former. You must admit that the description “enhanced sports exhaust” is enticing. Hats off to whoever names these elements.
The Bentayga S Hybrid can hit a top speed of 158 mph (254 kph), and the sprint from naught to 62 mph (100 kph) is done in just 5.3 seconds. The specs for the Azure Hybrid are not mentioned, but do not think of it as being too far behind.
As you may be aware, the Bentayga Azure, like the other Azure models in the Bentley line-up, comes with a pronounced focus on comfort, wellness, and specifications that ease every journey. In other words, you opt for the Azure if you want the utmost comfort and silence, while the S model brings enhanced sportiness.
You can spot a Bentley Bentayga S Hybrid with the help of its 22-inch wheels, the dark-tint headlight interior, the black ornaments for the side sills, door mirrors, and radiator grille, as well as the Speed-style front bumper. The Bentayga Azure Hybrid has some of the aforementioned ornaments in a polished aluminum shade.
As Bentley notes, out of the 14 models that it currently offers, seven are now available with a hybrid powertrain. It is important to understand that the company sees its product portfolio differently than we do, which is why the number 14 is mentioned.
If you want to see things in a simpler rendition, the Crewe brand has the Continental GTC range, the Continental GT range, the Flying Spur range, the Bentayga EWB, and the Bentayga range.
Each of the above can be had in an Azure version, some are available in an S version, while some are also available in a Speed version, as well as a GT variant. Also, we must not forget the Flying Spur Mulliner or the Flying Spur Odyssean.
When you take those into account, you start to understand that each of the above is seen by Bentley as a starting point to a new configuration, and the difference between each variation is too significant to simply consider them as trim levels or body style versions.
Both the Bentayga S Hybrid and the Bentayga Azure Hybrid come with a stiffer chassis, a more dynamic tune on its ESC system when the Sport mode is activated, as well as a set of enhanced sports exhausts for the former. You must admit that the description “enhanced sports exhaust” is enticing. Hats off to whoever names these elements.
The Bentayga S Hybrid can hit a top speed of 158 mph (254 kph), and the sprint from naught to 62 mph (100 kph) is done in just 5.3 seconds. The specs for the Azure Hybrid are not mentioned, but do not think of it as being too far behind.
As you may be aware, the Bentayga Azure, like the other Azure models in the Bentley line-up, comes with a pronounced focus on comfort, wellness, and specifications that ease every journey. In other words, you opt for the Azure if you want the utmost comfort and silence, while the S model brings enhanced sportiness.
You can spot a Bentley Bentayga S Hybrid with the help of its 22-inch wheels, the dark-tint headlight interior, the black ornaments for the side sills, door mirrors, and radiator grille, as well as the Speed-style front bumper. The Bentayga Azure Hybrid has some of the aforementioned ornaments in a polished aluminum shade.
As Bentley notes, out of the 14 models that it currently offers, seven are now available with a hybrid powertrain. It is important to understand that the company sees its product portfolio differently than we do, which is why the number 14 is mentioned.
If you want to see things in a simpler rendition, the Crewe brand has the Continental GTC range, the Continental GT range, the Flying Spur range, the Bentayga EWB, and the Bentayga range.
Each of the above can be had in an Azure version, some are available in an S version, while some are also available in a Speed version, as well as a GT variant. Also, we must not forget the Flying Spur Mulliner or the Flying Spur Odyssean.
When you take those into account, you start to understand that each of the above is seen by Bentley as a starting point to a new configuration, and the difference between each variation is too significant to simply consider them as trim levels or body style versions.