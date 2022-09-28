735-HP BMW XM “Label Red” Shows Off A-Team Van Color Scheme

Polarizing though it may be in terms of exterior styling, the XM has a lot going for it. Scheduled to enter production this year at the Spartanburg assembly plant in North Carolina, the X7-based crossover develops 644 horsepower and 590 pound-foot (800 Nm) of torque right off the bat.
The secret to this performance is a twin-turbo V8 engine, the S68 that BMW premiered in the X7 facelift, and a transmission-integrated electric motor. All-electric driving range is estimated at up to 55 miles (88 kilometers) in the WLTP cycle and 30 miles (50 kilometers) in the EPA cycle.
Next year, the second vehicle developed by the mad professors at BMW M will be joined by a performance-oriented variant with even crazier output figures. “Label Red” is the somewhat uninspired name of the said variant, which packs 735 horsepower and the kind of torque that would impress a heavy-duty workhorse. More specifically, 735 pound-foot (1,000 Nm).
To be revealed after the XM launches in the U.S. in the first quarter of 2023, the XM Label Red is the first in a series of Label special editions. The Label Red, which features limited availability, is due to start production in the summer of 2023. Most likely heading to dealers for the 2024 model year, this variant costs a staggering $185,000 as per BMW North America.
Previewed by none other than BMW Austria, the XM Label Red has black paintwork and red accents up front, on the sides, and on its massive wheels. Although it’s not inspired by the GMC Vandura A-Team Van we all know and love, the Bavarian automaker could have picked a more unique color scheme. The M badge in the driver-side kidney grille is also finished in red, and zooming in on the photo reveals red leather on the seats.
Love it or hate it, the XM is certain to sell pretty darn well. The same applies to the Label Red. Unfortunately for prospective customers, BMW hasn’t said how many will be produced and for how long. Considering that more Labels are in the works, we may be looking at a one-year affair.
Next year, the second vehicle developed by the mad professors at BMW M will be joined by a performance-oriented variant with even crazier output figures. “Label Red” is the somewhat uninspired name of the said variant, which packs 735 horsepower and the kind of torque that would impress a heavy-duty workhorse. More specifically, 735 pound-foot (1,000 Nm).
To be revealed after the XM launches in the U.S. in the first quarter of 2023, the XM Label Red is the first in a series of Label special editions. The Label Red, which features limited availability, is due to start production in the summer of 2023. Most likely heading to dealers for the 2024 model year, this variant costs a staggering $185,000 as per BMW North America.
Previewed by none other than BMW Austria, the XM Label Red has black paintwork and red accents up front, on the sides, and on its massive wheels. Although it’s not inspired by the GMC Vandura A-Team Van we all know and love, the Bavarian automaker could have picked a more unique color scheme. The M badge in the driver-side kidney grille is also finished in red, and zooming in on the photo reveals red leather on the seats.
Love it or hate it, the XM is certain to sell pretty darn well. The same applies to the Label Red. Unfortunately for prospective customers, BMW hasn’t said how many will be produced and for how long. Considering that more Labels are in the works, we may be looking at a one-year affair.