Virtual ‘Brabus’ Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo Plays the Sporty Practical EV Type

Well known for its valiant efforts to morph the elegant and comfortable Mercedes-Benz cars and SUVs into veritable, aggressive land rockets, Brabus has shily dipped its tuning toes into the world of EVs, as well.
It is quite hard to play the tuning game on something that is not as easy to tinker with as ICE powertrains. Nevertheless, Brabus has taken the challenge with visual exterior and interior modification programs for the likes of Porsche’s Taycan Turbo S or Mercedes-Benz EQS.
They are all dark, and mean, and feature either a bunch of carbon fiber parts or cool, neon-green accents to properly stand out in the aerodynamically-tuned crowd. And, interestingly, they have attracted attention both across the real world as well as the virtual realm. While the former includes reviewers looking to get the gist of it, the latter has more to do with influences than anything else.
So, here is Taehee Tim Lee, the automotive 3D artist better known as timthespy on social media, who just loves his digital automotive projects as black as possible, so the Brabus Porsche Taycan Turbo S naturally caught his attention in the best CGI way possible. Thus, he has decided to skim off Brabus’ new EV efforts and create his virtual alternative with the unofficial Brabus Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo.
Well, his informal five-door shooting brake is just as dark and menacing as anyone would expect it from a real Brabus, and also comes with a turquoise play upon the company’s neon-green accents to provide the proper visual contrast. And, of course, the digital body kit is similar overall, while the EV also comes with a fully modified interior specification. So, does it get our CGI seal of approval, or are we better off just waiting for Brabus to get its hands on a real Taycan Cross Turismo?
