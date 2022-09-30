R31 Nissan Skyline Gets the GT-R Power It Deserved, R35 Twin-Turbo V6 on Display

Although the Skyline GT-R nameplate has been retired, the regular series faints existence piggybacking on the premium Infiniti Q50 sedan. But that is not important right now, as we are R31-dreaming.
Sure, today the GT-R makes do without the iconic moniker and no diehard Skyline enthusiasts would probably want to get caught dead in the automaker’s Infiniti Q50 by fellow aficionados. But these are the current, crazy ways of the modern automotive industry – and we must cope with them.
One of the best solutions would be to just throw contemporaneity down the drain and go out to buy yourself a nice little vintage Skyline. For the regular series, there are around ten generations of the classic variety and for the GT-R you can always rock the R32, R33, and R34 gods – if you can afford them. But what happens if you want an R31, seventh-generation Skyline, but with GT-R goodies?
Well, that’s a different story altogether, and one for the virtual artist realm, unfortunately. Luckily, though, it arrives courtesy of Andreas Richter, the pixel master formerly known as ar. visual_ (now going by richter.cgi) on social media, who has decided it was about time he blew our R31 Skyline and GT-R minds. His solution is quite simple, indeed.
So, he CGI-cooked a stanced, wide-offset, thoroughly lowered R31 Nissan Skyline two-door coupe (perhaps even the ultimate RB20DET-R-equipped GTS-R version) that went through some digital “heart surgery.” And it came out sporting a brand-new pacemaker of the R35 Nissan GT-R 3.8-liter twin-turbocharged VR38DETT V6 variety!
Even better, the hood is now equipped with a see-through, transparent portion to allow us to bear witness to the CGI madness. Naturally, fans quickly approved and started imagining what they could do with a Nismo-powered 600-horsepower R31 Nissan Skyline R35 GT-R-swapped hoot. I, for once, dreamed of a combined drag and drift event! What, this is my fantasy…
