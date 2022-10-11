Toyota Supra Mk3 Restomod Joins Brian's SVT and R34 Family in Sweet CGI Tribute

While not always believable, the Fast & Furious franchise is all too relatable (aside from being hilarious and full of action) because it boasts about honor, friendship, cool cars plus crazy gadgets, as well as the ultimate human goal: family.
As such, anyone can find a character to attach to, even if not everyone loves Dom or the A-list Hollywood actor portraying him. Naturally, one of the most beloved is none other than Brian O’Conner. Unfortunately, Paul Walker left this incredible world for (hopefully) a better venue almost a decade ago and his character was sweetly retired – taking care of the kids with Dom’s sister Mia.
Sure, he is a constant presence (kind of like a Star Wars ghost force) in the latest installments, as well, so no one can accuse the franchise of forgetting about him. And that makes his enduring character a fan favorite even today, with tributes dropping left and right as if nothing ever happened, and Paul Walker is still with us filming for the next installment in the series. Alas, of course, that would only be possible in the alternate universe of the digital automotive realm.
Over there, Andreas Richter, the virtual artist formerly known as ar. visual_ (now richter.cgi) on social media, has decided it was about time he boasted “all for the family” in his ‘Inktober’ challenge series. And he may have just found the proper sports car for O’Conner’s next imagined adventures. By the way, as referenced by the crimson Ford F-150 SVT Lightning and gray/blue R34 Nissan Skyline GT-R (from The Fast and the Furious and 2 Fast 2 Furious, respectively), this tribute references the initial run of the franchise.
As such, it could serve as a counterpoint to Brian’s orange 1994 Toyota Supra Mk4 – this digital Supra belongs to the third-generation A70 series and features a host of restomod goodies. Nothing about its technical capabilities is disclosed, unfortunately, so we must leave all that to our imagination. Well, at least it looks ready to rock, all slammed and widebody!
