Virtual Chevy Camaro Hybrid Has Sporty Looks, Saw Blades, Side Exhaust, Throaty Voice

The American muscle car scene is quite lively and animated these days, but it is all solely courtesy of a couple of Detroit automakers – not all three of them, unfortunately.
We already know that Stellantis is allowing Dodge the “Last Call” (well, there are seven limited series, to be frank) to its ICE-powered Charger and Challenger models. Then, in one form or the other, they will be on their electrified Dodge Charger Daytona SRT Concept merry way past the 2023 model year.
Meanwhile, the Blue Oval managers have calmly contemplated the planet’s global warming and then decided to screw it; profits are more important. So, the S650 seventh-generation 2024 Ford Mustang has arrived with exclusive ICE credentials of the EcoBoost and Coyote V8 variety. Hey, even the rumor of a hybrid ‘Stang was crushed in the egg so as not to upset all the traditional pony and muscle, car enthusiasts.
It’s cringy, but they did their homework right – once the Hellcats are no more, a lot of Mopar fans will jump the V8 ship into Mustang GT and Dark Horse territory. Besides, there is not much competition from the Chevrolet stable. We are not even hearing any rumors about potential sedan and crossover SUV transformations to join the EV era.
So, it is no wonder that folks have started taking matters into their hands – or at the tip of their CGI brushes. Such is the case with Timothy Adry Emmanuel, the virtual artist better known as adry53customs on social media, who is now playing to his extreme sports car strengths for this HotCars project.
And they probably thought about the S650 Ford Mustang Hybrid being a missed opportunity, thus cooking up the hypothetical Chevy Camaro Hybrid as a counterpoint. An extreme one, with sports rather than muscle car looks (at least at the CGI front), plus the whole shebang: aggressive styling, saw blade-style wheels, a side exhaust system, and – of course – a throaty V8 soundtrack.
Meanwhile, the Blue Oval managers have calmly contemplated the planet’s global warming and then decided to screw it; profits are more important. So, the S650 seventh-generation 2024 Ford Mustang has arrived with exclusive ICE credentials of the EcoBoost and Coyote V8 variety. Hey, even the rumor of a hybrid ‘Stang was crushed in the egg so as not to upset all the traditional pony and muscle, car enthusiasts.
It’s cringy, but they did their homework right – once the Hellcats are no more, a lot of Mopar fans will jump the V8 ship into Mustang GT and Dark Horse territory. Besides, there is not much competition from the Chevrolet stable. We are not even hearing any rumors about potential sedan and crossover SUV transformations to join the EV era.
So, it is no wonder that folks have started taking matters into their hands – or at the tip of their CGI brushes. Such is the case with Timothy Adry Emmanuel, the virtual artist better known as adry53customs on social media, who is now playing to his extreme sports car strengths for this HotCars project.
And they probably thought about the S650 Ford Mustang Hybrid being a missed opportunity, thus cooking up the hypothetical Chevy Camaro Hybrid as a counterpoint. An extreme one, with sports rather than muscle car looks (at least at the CGI front), plus the whole shebang: aggressive styling, saw blade-style wheels, a side exhaust system, and – of course – a throaty V8 soundtrack.