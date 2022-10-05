2024 Ford Mustang GT Squats on Forged Wheels, Adopts the Wide Liberty Walk Spirit

Caught in the whirlwind of all-new entries, such as the mighty Ford F-Series Super Duty (and all of its upgraded rivals) or the massively outrageous BMW XM, the automotive industry may have forgotten for the blink of a CGI second about the iconic ‘Stang.
It did have its fair share of moments under the bright spotlights, complete with the decision to keep it ICE (at least for the near future) and the introduction of the Dark Horse performance family. But no worries, not everyone has caught the HD or XM fever, especially across the virtual realm.
There, some pixel masters only have eyes for extreme tuning makeovers – both commissioned as CGI-to-reality cases, as well as cooked from the bottom of the never-ending well of imagination. The automotive digital creator behind “Innov8 Design Lab” (aka innov8designlab on social media) is one such case, and we have to say it is quite refreshing when a sports or muscle car manages to break the mega-lifted series of SUVs and pickup trucks.
This time around it was the 2024 Ford Mustang GT’s V8 fault for interrupting the CGI ‘monotony,’ but the author does not necessarily jump out of the comfort zone for this S650 creation, either. And, if you love the small niche of JDM-styled muscle cars, that is going to be a positive move, as one of the biggest usual suspects is also present and accounted for.
If you have a thing for Pandems, Rocket Bunnys, RWBs, and Liberty Walks, it is going to be a piece of cake to identify the CGI ‘culprit.’ If not, no worries, as the hashtags will take care of that, along with hints towards the BC Forged aftermarket wheels, and the Brembo brakes that are hidden behind them. As for the looks, this slammed and widebody atmosphere also feels quite complete by way of an entire color palette reel. Cool, right?
