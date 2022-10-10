Volkswagen Touareg Gets a Digital Attitude Adjustment, Should Return to the U.S. Stat

It has head-turning looks wrapped into a family-friendly body style, so it should be successful, right? Actually, that would be a ‘no,’ because the pictured Volkswagen Touareg only exists in fantasy land.
Sketched out by kelsonik, and shared on social media over the weekend, this rendering imagines what the top dog in Volkswagen’s high-riding vehicle portfolio would look like with a few minor adjustments, and it is definitely a head-turning proposal.
In a side-by-side comparison with the real deal provided by the rendering artists, the modifications become much clearer. It’s mostly all about the dark trim, as all shiny accents have been blacked out. From the grille, inserts in the front bumper, window surrounds, and so on, to the smoked headlights, and probably taillights too if we saw the back end, the SUV has a more vibrant presence.
Enhancing the looks are the wheels. The set is much bigger than the stock offering, probably measuring over 20 inches in diameter, and just like the trim that used to contrast the gray bodywork, they have a dark look. The suspension has been revised too, bringing the entire body closer to the ground, and the privacy windows all around are the final modification.
Curious what powers it? The devil is in the details, namely in the ‘V8’ logo bedecking the grille. This tells us that we are looking at the eight-banger oil-burning unit. The 4.0-liter V8 TDI, hooked up to an eight-speed automatic transmission, and standard 4Motion all-wheel drive system, develops 421 ps (415 hp / 310 kW) and 900 Nm (664 lb-ft) of torque. The crazy thrust enables this big boy to hit the 100 kph (62 mph) mark in just 4.9 seconds. Flat-out, this version of the Touareg is capable of hitting 250 kph (155 mph), which is its electronically limited top speed.
