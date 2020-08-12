Is the Volkswagen Touareg R Worthy of the R Moniker?

Sure, there’s nothing like the smell of gasoline or diesel in the morning, but even one of the largest producers of diesel and gasoline powered vehicles is starting to slowly move toward electric-drive engines.
Volkswagen has been working with hybrid engines for some time now. But 2020 is bringing with it the Touareg R, a true testament to the capabilities of this auto giant. But what is the Touareg R? And why is Volkswagen putting so much attention into it?
Well we know from the past that the R series Volkswagen throws at us every once in a while is simply meant to showcase the height of their abilities. But with the Touareg R we’re getting a V6 hybrid engine. No comment. Before you lose your interest completely, read on just a little further. What we've been shown at the 2020 Geneva Motor Show is quite capable.
kW (462 PS) or 455 hp, and it does all of this with a V6, an electric drive motor and lithium-ion battery. The 3.0-liter V6 gasoline engine pushes out 340 PS or 335 hp on its own. But the extra e-drive motor kicks in with an extra 136 PS or 134 hp. This is what they produce separately, but together they push out the peak 455 hp and up to 516 ft-lb (700 Nm) of torque. It’s still enough to tow a 3.5-ton payload behind it.
A survey carried out in Germany, by Volkswagen, has shown that around 40% of German citizens use their vehicles for towing purposes. So a point of focus for the company was to meet that ongoing demand for towing capacity.
The electric drive does something very neat, however. Up to 87 mph (140 kph), this Touareg R will run only on the e-drive. In rural setting, this is perfect, as the only time you'll need to access the fossil fuel is if you've got something to tow or simply run out of volts and don't have a charging station nearby.
4MOTION all-wheel-drive system, an 8-speed automatic gearbox will deliver a good shifting sequence. The latest Travel Assist version is also included in the new icon. For the first time, this software was able to perform safely at speeds of 155 mph (250 kph). This is considered another step up for Volkswagen in its path to autonomous driving.
The inside of the Touareg R is covered in leather with aluminum accents and some plastics. A huge center console screen is positioned right above the shifter. To the left or right, depending on which country you drive in, you’ll find the steering and instrument panel. LED accents help set the mood you want inside the vehicle.
The exterior, however, may seem rather familiar. That’s because it is based around the same body as the 2018 Touareg. The R moniker does enhance its design but don't expect too much customization compared to the non-R version. In the end, whether the Touareg R is worthy of its name or not remains up for debate, albeit the extra performance and green credentials do make it a true top of the range model.
