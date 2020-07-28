Volkswagen Touareg “Offroad Edition” Looks Like It’s Ready to Climb Everest

Volkswagen Touareg is a cool SUV but what could make it even cooler is a more rugged package that prepares it for a genuine off-road adventure.
This seems to be the idea that the rendering you see here appears to be based on, as it proposes an off-road look for the Volkswagen Touareg, including new tires that would be capable of providing more traction on difficult terrain.
While at first glance the Touareg doesn’t necessarily need such an upgrade, it looks kind of neat, allowing the SUV to explore its off-road side even more beyond what the German carmaker is offering in the first place.
Because yes, the latest-generation Touareg already comes with a series of systems specifically added for an adventure outside the tarmac, including a dedicated off-road pack.
But that unfortunately looks nothing like the rendering that was published on Instagram by the artist who goes by name of kelsonik. First and foremost, the newest Touareg boasts several driving modes, some focused specifically on the on-road experience but also several for going off-road.
For example, the off-road driving modes include snow, off-road auto, sand, grave, and off-road expert.
While the snow mode is optimized for slippery roads and is available on all Touaregs with 4MOTION Active Control, the rest of the systems are offered as optional in the off-road pack.
And of course, this off-road pack itself comes with a series of other goodies, including two towing eyes, a larger fuel tank that features 90 liters capacity (up from 75 liters), an upgraded underbody protection system with a radiator guard, protection for the 12-volt battery, a tank guard, and stone impact protection.
And because the suspension system is so important when going off-road, the new Touareg can be equipped with air suspension for increased ground clearance. For example, the Off-road setting raises the Touareg by 25 mm, while the Special off-road mode increases ground clearance by as much as 70 mm.
While at first glance the Touareg doesn’t necessarily need such an upgrade, it looks kind of neat, allowing the SUV to explore its off-road side even more beyond what the German carmaker is offering in the first place.
Because yes, the latest-generation Touareg already comes with a series of systems specifically added for an adventure outside the tarmac, including a dedicated off-road pack.
But that unfortunately looks nothing like the rendering that was published on Instagram by the artist who goes by name of kelsonik. First and foremost, the newest Touareg boasts several driving modes, some focused specifically on the on-road experience but also several for going off-road.
For example, the off-road driving modes include snow, off-road auto, sand, grave, and off-road expert.
While the snow mode is optimized for slippery roads and is available on all Touaregs with 4MOTION Active Control, the rest of the systems are offered as optional in the off-road pack.
And of course, this off-road pack itself comes with a series of other goodies, including two towing eyes, a larger fuel tank that features 90 liters capacity (up from 75 liters), an upgraded underbody protection system with a radiator guard, protection for the 12-volt battery, a tank guard, and stone impact protection.
And because the suspension system is so important when going off-road, the new Touareg can be equipped with air suspension for increased ground clearance. For example, the Off-road setting raises the Touareg by 25 mm, while the Special off-road mode increases ground clearance by as much as 70 mm.