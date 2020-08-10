VW Touareg V8 "Last Edition" Marks The End of the 4.0 TDI Flagship

The Touareg V8 is a full luxury SUV with air suspension and a gigantic diesel engine shared with the Bentley Bentayga. Boy, Volkswagen really likes to spoil its European customers. Except they are now pulling the plug after only a year and "celebrating" with a limited edition.
The VW Group press release can be found below. It's all German to us, but it doesn't seem to explain the reason behind this decision. We believe this has nothing to do with sales and everything to do with emissions. It also lines up with BMW putting an end to its M50d quad-turbo powertrain. It seems you can't sell powerful diesel cars anywhere in the world.
We know that diesel engines are bad for the environment and all that, but these companies probably spent hundreds of millions developing these luxury diesel engines and they probably weren't "dirtier" than the V6 TDI and "40d" engines which remain.
In any case, the Touareg V8 Last Edition will be limited to 400 cars, all of which will be sold in Germany later this month with prices starting from €104,361 ($123,000). That's a whole lot of money, but it basically falls in line with the Audi SQ8.
The special edition treatment is pretty much non-existent. You'll get the R-Line package with black wheels and trim, which all V8 models already had. You can have it in almost every color, but the door handles and mirrors will always be painted black. A "Last Edition" badge placed on the B pillar will be used to identify your particular numbered model.
The engine itself is a 4.0-liter TDI and it makes 415 hp (421 PS) and an impressive 664 lb-ft (900 Nm) of torque from just 1,250 rpm. While all the V6 Tiguans are kind of slow, this one will do 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h) in only 4.8 seconds, and we found a few videos to prove this.
