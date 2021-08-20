Witness the Once-Epic VW Touareg V10 TDI Diesel Get Maxed Out in Germany

Starting in the early 2000s and up until a few years ago, German carmakers have been locked in a race to produce diesel-powered premium SUVs capable of moving mountains. They did so by employing engines that could produce massive amounts of torque. Well, massive by the standards from back then.
The V10 TDI version of the VW Touareg really stands out among all those diesel-powered people haulers. It was even offered in the U.S. for a limited time in 2004, before exiting the market temporarily because of emissions regulations. It then returned for the 2006 model year, but sales weren't extraordinary, and the plug was eventually pulled.
It did do a lot better in Europe, of course, where people were simply enamored with its 5.0-liter V10 TDI engine, capable of producing 309 hp (313 ps) and more importantly, a hefty 553 lb-ft (750 Nm) of torque. That might not sound like a lot by 2021 standards, but in 2003, not even a Dodge Viper’s 8.3-liter V10 engine could produce that much torque.
Perhaps the Touareg V10 TDI is best known for having towed a Boeing 747 airliner in 2006, which is still impressive, although more recently the VW Group decided to have a Porsche Cayenne Turbo S tow a 285-ton Airbus A380.
Anyway, we’re still appreciative of the Touareg V10 TDI, and to see one get maxed out on a German autobahn brings a smile to our face. On paper, the German SUV could accelerate to 62 mph (100 kph) in 7.8 seconds, on its way to a top speed of 140 mph (225 kph). During this run by TopSpeedGermany, the Touareg managed to hit 150 mph (240 kph), but the uploader didn’t use GPS or any other specialized equipment, so it could have been just the speed-o-meter that was slightly off.
Regardless, the Touareg reached its top speed pretty effortlessly. Of course, that’s not to say that it wouldn’t get destroyed nowadays by most of its 2021MY peers in a straight line.
