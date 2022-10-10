1929 De Soto Six Sedan Emerges From Its Barnyard Crypt, Avoids Sacrifice to the Rust Gods

If antique cars could talk, what would they say? Would they know the intimate details of everyone who sat inside it? Would it tell stories of wars, famines, economic depressions, and social unrest? Or should we stop anthropomorphizing our automobiles? It's one of America's more quirky cultural attributes.
If we wanted any car in the world to sprout a Pixar-adjacent voice, this 1929 DeSoto Six Series K DeLujo Sedan would be a good pick. Albeit, one with a mouthful of a name. Chrysler's DeSoto division was something of an anomaly in its day. Not exactly a Toyota to Lexus upgrade like modern people are used to. But more like an auxiliary brand to Dodge and Chrysler with similar mechanics underneath and a spattering of brand-exclusive features.
In its very early stages, of which this barnfind in Dixon, California, is only the second model year since DeSoto's founding, the Six model was more or less a badge-engineered Chryslers with a 2.9-liter straight-six engine shared between them. Though you wouldn't know it from looking at photos of this derelict example, a well-sorted first-generation DeSoto Six is classy in a way few cars today are.
You could still make the claim everything found on this undoubtedly charming-looking rust bucket is all original. From the wheels and tires to the headlamps, front grille, and mangled front windscreen with jagged edges so sharp you could shave with them if they weren't covered in almost 100 years of dust. You might also want to throw a tarp over the roof because the hole through the top of it is more like a crater.
If you think this relic is beyond saving, we have it on good authority that we've seen old warplanes that have been in mid-air collisions, and the parts mangled back together to the point where the landing gears still go up and down. Once you've seen that, you realize anything possible with enough money.
In its very early stages, of which this barnfind in Dixon, California, is only the second model year since DeSoto's founding, the Six model was more or less a badge-engineered Chryslers with a 2.9-liter straight-six engine shared between them. Though you wouldn't know it from looking at photos of this derelict example, a well-sorted first-generation DeSoto Six is classy in a way few cars today are.
You could still make the claim everything found on this undoubtedly charming-looking rust bucket is all original. From the wheels and tires to the headlamps, front grille, and mangled front windscreen with jagged edges so sharp you could shave with them if they weren't covered in almost 100 years of dust. You might also want to throw a tarp over the roof because the hole through the top of it is more like a crater.
If you think this relic is beyond saving, we have it on good authority that we've seen old warplanes that have been in mid-air collisions, and the parts mangled back together to the point where the landing gears still go up and down. Once you've seen that, you realize anything possible with enough money.