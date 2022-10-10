Exquisite 1957 Chevy Bel Air Wears Chrysler Color, Modern Surprise Under the Hood

Local cars and coffee meetings might not be as glamorous as the big Concours d'Elegance events, but these small gatherings are often packed with really cool cars you don't see everything. Okay, maybe you won't stumble into a rare 1930s Bugatti in the local parking lot, but if you're into classic American wheels from the 1950s, these events will set you up.
Sean of "Junkyards and Barn Finds with Sean" is the kind of guy who loves to attend small meetings like these and he always brings a camera to document the cool rigs he finds. And his latest discovery, found at a cars and coffee in Wesley Chapel, Florida, is one of the most exquisite Chevrolet Bel Air restomods I've seen in a very long time.
Yup, it's a 1957 and it's one of those desirable two-door hardtop models. But that's not the only thing that makes it special. For starters, this Tri-Five was a pile of rusty junk before the owner performed a frame-off restoration in 2007. Second, he went with a couple of upgrades that turn it into a unique rig.
The color is the first thing that catches the eye. 1957 Bel Air enthusiasts will be quick to point out that this isn't an original Tri-Five color. And they'd be right. But it's not a Chevy color either because the owner went with a modern hue from the Chrysler palette.
This gorgeous shade of red is called Inferno Red Crystal Pearl and it was originally used on the Chrysler PT Cruiser. Yup, I'm talking about the retro-styled compact that Mopar built from 2000 through 2010. I know, some diehard fans would go berzerk over such blasphemy, but let's be honest here, the Bel Air looks downright amazing in this hue.
And even though it's described as "red," this color has a nice burnt orange tint to it depending on lighting and angle. It reminds me a bit of the Sierra Gold color that Chevrolet offered on the Bel Air in 1956 and 1957.
The Tri-Five also rides on late 1960s wheels of the Corvette/Camaro variety and sports a cool California bumper up front. Don't know what that is? Well, unlike the regular, three-piece Bel Air bumper, this one's a one-piece unit. And while it may be common on the West coast, it's a hard-to-find gem on the East coast.
Second, this Bel Air got a modern monster of an engine under the hood. Okay okay, it's not that massive at 350 cubic inches (5.7 liters), but it's a notable improvement over the range-topping 283-cubic-inch (4.6-liter) V8 that Chevy offered in 1957. We don't get specific info on oomph, but it's a Blue Print crate engine rated at 365 horsepower stock. Given that it also sports a few upgrades, it should crank out more than 400 horses.
Unfortunately, there's no footage of the V8 running at full throttle, but the video also includes a walkaround of a turquoise 1966 Ford Mustang. Check it out in the video below.
