65-Year-Old Chevy Bel Air Is a Mysterious Classic That Shouldn’t Be Ignored

Part of the second generation, the 1957 Bel Air was considered by many the icing on the Chevy cake, eventually becoming a super-successful model, especially for collectors.
A 1957 Bel Air in a mint shape and with everything still original is selling for big bucks today, but on the other hand, such a gem rarely goes on sale.
The alternative, however, is much more convenient.
Many people out there go for cheap projects that aren’t necessarily a nightmare to save, restore them to factory specifications, and sell the cars for profit.
The 1957 Bel Air that someone has recently posted on eBay could be on the models that qualify for such a strategy, yet it’s lacking many of the critical tidbits a potential buyer would need in the first place.
Let’s start with the obvious and tell you the car doesn’t come in its best condition. It’s a project after all, but the good news is the rust hasn’t yet transformed it into a useless piece of metal. On the other hand, seller carshotrodresto says some metal work is going to be required anyway, including on the floors and in the trunk.
One of the most intriguing pieces of information concerns what’s happening under the hood. As it turns out, an engine is still there, but the seller seems to believe it’s a 327 (5.3-liter). If this is indeed true, then the original unit is long gone, as the 327 has actually been introduced by Chevrolet during the ‘60s on several of its models, including the Impala.
Nevertheless, the engine doesn’t seem to be running, but no other specifics were provided.
Finding a new home for this Bel Air doesn’t seem to be as easy as it sounds, pretty much because the owner isn’t willing to let it go for cheap. The bid has already reached $5,100, but on the other hand, the reserve is yet to be triggered.
The alternative, however, is much more convenient.
Many people out there go for cheap projects that aren’t necessarily a nightmare to save, restore them to factory specifications, and sell the cars for profit.
The 1957 Bel Air that someone has recently posted on eBay could be on the models that qualify for such a strategy, yet it’s lacking many of the critical tidbits a potential buyer would need in the first place.
Let’s start with the obvious and tell you the car doesn’t come in its best condition. It’s a project after all, but the good news is the rust hasn’t yet transformed it into a useless piece of metal. On the other hand, seller carshotrodresto says some metal work is going to be required anyway, including on the floors and in the trunk.
One of the most intriguing pieces of information concerns what’s happening under the hood. As it turns out, an engine is still there, but the seller seems to believe it’s a 327 (5.3-liter). If this is indeed true, then the original unit is long gone, as the 327 has actually been introduced by Chevrolet during the ‘60s on several of its models, including the Impala.
Nevertheless, the engine doesn’t seem to be running, but no other specifics were provided.
Finding a new home for this Bel Air doesn’t seem to be as easy as it sounds, pretty much because the owner isn’t willing to let it go for cheap. The bid has already reached $5,100, but on the other hand, the reserve is yet to be triggered.