Beautiful 1955 Chevy Bel Air Needs You to Hold It Together and Swipe Right

Feel the need to spruce up your life with a fine old-timer, and have the finances to back up your desire? This 1955 Chevrolet Bel Air might be just what the doctor ordered, if you’re into these kinds of rides, that is.
Despite being three years away from blowing 70 candles off its birthday cake, this classic car looks showroom fresh. And you definitely know why, don’t you?
Yep, it has undergone full restoration, getting a beautiful red paint finish on the outside, contrasted by the typical chrome bumpers, and grille, and several other similar shiny details. The five-spoke wheels have modern tires wrapped around them, and the windows have a slight tint to them.
Sporting a similar theme to the exterior, the cabin of this Bel Air has additional red accents, visible on the dashboard, steering wheel, and top of the doors. Everything is contrasted by even more chrome trim, with beige leather upholstery wrapped around the seats, door cards, and several other parts of the interior. By the looks of it, the car has a modern stereo, and two cup holders integrated into the custom center console, as well as power windows, and power door locks.
Even the trunk was reupholstered in the same beige leather, and if you look under the hood, you will see that red is the defining color of the engine. This is a Chevrolet LS1 V8, otherwise hooked up to an automatic transmission. More restomod twists are provided by the rack and pinion steering, new brake booster and master cylinder, 13-inch power disc brakes, adjustable suspension, and several other things.
A star at Mecum’s Tulsa 2022 auction, scheduled to run between June 9 and 11, this 1955 Chevrolet Bel Air is definitely worth checking it out. The auction house hasn’t said anything about the estimated selling price, but with that much stuff on deck, you know it’s not going to be cheap, don’t you?
