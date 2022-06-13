This 1961 Chevrolet Bel Air Is a Dream Come True: Complete, All-Original, Unrestored

OK, so maybe the Impala was already stealing Chevy’s mojo back in the early ‘60s, but this doesn’t necessarily mean that the world was ready to leave behind the other iconic models built by the GM brand.
The Bel Air is just the best example in this regard, especially as it continued to share lots of parts with the Impala after its debut in 1958.
In other words, the Bel Air was, is, and continues to be a very sought-after model, especially when it comes to classic cars supposed to be restored. The same for those examples in mint condition, as collectors are ready to spend big bucks on these rare gems.
Someone on Craigslist has recently listed what looks to be one of the few 1961 Bel Airs still looking nearly impeccable after all these years. And what’s more, the car is still entirely original, complete, and unrestored.
In other words, what you see in the pictures is the Chevrolet Bel Air in almost the same shape as it rolled off the assembly lines. It’s an amazing survivor that exhibits only light wear inside. Otherwise, everything appears to be in an incredible condition, with even the two-tone paint, which has never been resprayed, still in great shape.
Always stored in a garage, the Bel Air comes with just 34,000 miles (close to 55,000 km) on the clock.
Maybe what’s hiding under the hood isn’t as exciting as everything else, as the car is powered by a 235 six-cylinder. On the other hand, it still runs just like you’d expect it to run, so the Bel Air could easily be used for occasional weekend drives when the sky is clear.
The price seems to be just right, especially because at the end of the day, this is an unrestored, all-original, and complete Bel Air. The owner is willing to let it go for $23,000.
