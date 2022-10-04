This Museum-Grade 1957 Chevrolet Bel Air Was Found in a Barn, Very Original

They say money can’t buy happiness but give me $28,000 to purchase this 1957 Bel Air, and trust me when I say I’ll start jumping around just like a four-year-old getting a lollipop.
At first glance, this Bel Air has pretty much everything you’d ever want from a classic car. Spotless condition, check. Flawless interior, check. V8 power, check.
The owner explains on Craigslist that their Bel Air is actually a “no rust barn find,” so in theory, this means two different things. First of all, the car was discovered in a barn where it presumably spent a long time waiting to be saved. And second of all, it was stored in just the right conditions, as the rust didn’t have the chance to invade the metal.
As a “very original matching-numbers car,” this Bel Air is powered by a 283 (4.7-liter) V8 engine paired with a manual transmission. No information has been offered on the current health of the engine but based on the provided images, it’s probably safe to assume that everything is working exactly as you’d expect them to be working.
The odometer indicates 50,000 miles (80,500 km), and the owner says this is the original mileage, and the readings haven’t been altered in any way.
The selling price, however, could make some people raise an eyebrow. This Bel Air can be yours as long as you agree to pay $28,000 for it, and needless to say, this makes it a rather affordable classic. An all-original 1957 Chevrolet Bel Air in flawless condition sells for much more than that, so make sure you check out everything in person if you’re interested in this gem.
For what it’s worth, the vehicle is located close to Nampa, Idaho, so reach out to the seller on Craigslist to get more details – and keep in mind, if something sounds too good to be true, there’s a good chance it is.
