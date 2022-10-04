2023 Ford Maverick Configurator Goes Live, Pricing Starts at $22,195 for the Base Spec

Underpinned on the C2 vehicle architecture of the Ford Escape, the Maverick enters the 2023 model year with a few changes. These include the starting price, listed by the configurator at $22,195 sans freight.
That sum is enough for an optionless XL with the 2.5-liter hybrid powertrain, a base spec described by the Blue Oval as anything but basic. Better described as the best bang for the buck in the lineup – Ford’s entire lineup, that is – the Maverick in XL flavor comes with 17-inch steelies, 225/65 by 17-inch all-season rubber shoes, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a touchscreen infotainment system, six tie-downs, and manual seats.
Available from $24,455 excluding the $1,495 destination freight charge, the XLT levels up to eight tie-downs, rear cubby storage, cruise control, Navy Pier with Orange highlights for the interior, and 17-inch aluminum wheels. The Lariat costs $27,955, adding dual climate control, power seats, intelligent access with push-button start, a 6.5-inch productivity screen, LED signature lighting, ambient lights, as well as an acoustic windshield.
Specifying the 2.0-liter EcoBoost from the Bronco Sport Badlands is a $2,220 affair, but only on the range-topping Lariat because it automatically adds all-wheel drive to the mix. The XLT and XL can be had with the four-cylinder turbo at no additional cost over the hybrid. Of course, $2,220 gets you all-wheel drive. There’s a different all-wheel-drive system available for the same price, but that one’s exclusive to the Tremor Off-Road Package.
Customers are further presented with the Tremor Off-Road Plus Appearance Package, the Black Appearance Package, and the FX4 Off-Road Package that carries over from the previous model year. Be warned, however, that many little errors are present across the online configurator.
The technical specifications sheet attached below lists the hybrid with 191 horsepower for a combined output and up to 173 pound-foot (234 Nm) of torque from the permanent magnet electric traction motor. The 2.0-liter EcoBoost cranks out 250 ponies and 277 pound-foot (376 Nm) of torque.
Available from $24,455 excluding the $1,495 destination freight charge, the XLT levels up to eight tie-downs, rear cubby storage, cruise control, Navy Pier with Orange highlights for the interior, and 17-inch aluminum wheels. The Lariat costs $27,955, adding dual climate control, power seats, intelligent access with push-button start, a 6.5-inch productivity screen, LED signature lighting, ambient lights, as well as an acoustic windshield.
Specifying the 2.0-liter EcoBoost from the Bronco Sport Badlands is a $2,220 affair, but only on the range-topping Lariat because it automatically adds all-wheel drive to the mix. The XLT and XL can be had with the four-cylinder turbo at no additional cost over the hybrid. Of course, $2,220 gets you all-wheel drive. There’s a different all-wheel-drive system available for the same price, but that one’s exclusive to the Tremor Off-Road Package.
Customers are further presented with the Tremor Off-Road Plus Appearance Package, the Black Appearance Package, and the FX4 Off-Road Package that carries over from the previous model year. Be warned, however, that many little errors are present across the online configurator.
The technical specifications sheet attached below lists the hybrid with 191 horsepower for a combined output and up to 173 pound-foot (234 Nm) of torque from the permanent magnet electric traction motor. The 2.0-liter EcoBoost cranks out 250 ponies and 277 pound-foot (376 Nm) of torque.