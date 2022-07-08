1957 Chevrolet Bel Air Looks Too Good to Be True, a Little Surprise Under the Hood

The 1957 Bel Air is in many ways a legend, as it ended up becoming one of the symbols of the late ‘50s and the favorite ride of many celebrities out there.
Chevrolet noticed the potential of the Bel Air, so with the debut of the second generation in 1955, it managed to address several shortcomings that more or less blocked the Bel Air from becoming a superstar.
Among them, the lack of a V8 engine, as the GM brand only offered a six-cylinder engine on the Bel Air. But the debut of a redesigned model was considered the right moment to fix this, and boy, the new 283 (4.7-liter) was just the right engine at the right time.
Originally offered with a two-barrel carburetor and 162 horsepower or a four-barrel with 180 horsepower, the 283 received an update later in the model year, with the output, therefore, increased to 220 horsepower.
The Bel Air that seller wright947 has recently posted on eBay is without a doubt a really intriguing car, especially because it appears to come in a very solid shape.
There’s a reason we talked engines, as this Bel Air hides a little surprise under the hood. It’s a 350 (5.7-liter) small-block paired with a TH350 transmission, and of course, it’s not the original unit. The good news is that it starts and runs, but other than that, we know nothing about it.
If you’re interested in a restomod (because this is just the best option anyway, as the lack of an engine makes it rather difficult to restore the car to factory specifications), the Bel Air seems to check many of the boxes, despite the rust already taking over the floors. On the other hand, the car is still complete and already comes with a series of new parts, including a gas tank and fuel lines.
Unsurprisingly, this Bel Air has already become an Internet sensation, with the auction receiving over 40 bids in just a few days online. The top offer is close to $6,500, with the car being sold without a reserve.
