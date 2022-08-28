Unrestored 1958 Chevrolet Bel Air Proves Detroit Metal Doesn’t Give Up Easily

Available as a 2-door hardtop or 2-door convertible, the Impala was an instant hit, so Chevrolet decided to promote it to a stand-alone series only a year later.
The four-door sedan was the most popular choice in 1958, as over 491,000 Bel Airs rolled off the assembly lines in this body style. The two-door sedan was the second most common version ordered by customers, followed by the Nomad station wagon with a little over 170,000 units. The two-door station wagon was the rarest thing for the model year 1958, as Chevrolet produced only 16,500 such Bel Airs.
When it comes to engines, the 1958 Bel Air had a little something for everybody.
Customers could, therefore, order the car with either six-cylinder engines, which were obviously focused on economic driving, or V8 big-blocks – new this year was the 348 (5.7-liter) that the GM brand had previously planned to install on its trucks.
The 348 eventually became just the right choice for Bel Air customers who wanted the most thrilling adventure behind the wheel, and needless to say, it’s a very desirable engine option today, especially in the collector’s world.
Enter this very intriguing 1958 Bel Air.
Unfortunately, the seller hasn’t provided too many specifics in their Craigslist ad. They do say that the engine is still there, but we don’t know if it’s the original unit that came with the car. Furthermore, given they haven’t tried to start it, so it’s pretty much impossible to tell if the powerplant is locked up from sitting or turns over freely.
Based on the provided photos, the engine would also require an overhaul, but of course, an in-person inspection is the only way to determine its current condition more accurately.
As for everything else, this 2-door Bel Air is one of the best 1958 projects we’ve come across lately.
Obviously, it doesn’t come in the best shape, but this isn’t at all surprising given it’s a 64-year-old car. The rust in the trunk is a sign the Bel Air has never been restored, and while the condition of the metal could make some people walk away, this is actually something that eventually increases its value. An unrestored and unmolested Bel Air is pretty rare these days, and with the right overhaul, it could end up being worth a small fortune.
The seller does confirm that the Bel Air is going to need a trunk floor, both doors, and a hood, but on the other hand, they claim the floors aren’t that bad and could be fixed with a bunch of patches.
Now let’s talk money. As said, an unmolested, unrestored, and all-original 1958 Bel Air could be worth quite a lot if restored right. In its current condition, however, it’s nothing more than a challenging project, so it’s not a surprise the car is selling for cheap. The seller is willing to let it go for $4,500.
