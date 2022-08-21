1958 Chevrolet Bel Air Is a Surprising Project Begging for Full Restoration

1958 was a pretty big year for the Bel Air in so many regards, but without a doubt, the most notable was the debut of the Impala.
Launched as the top version of the Bel Air lineup, the Impala was a hit from the very beginning, eventually becoming the icon that spearheaded Chevy’s sales.
This doesn’t necessarily mean the Bel Air lost its customer appeal when the Impala came to be. In fact, the two models continued to share most of the parts, therefore working side-by-side to boost the GM brand’s sales in the late ’50s and the early ‘60s.
The model that was published on eBay by seller streetheatcustoms777 is a ’58 Bel Air that looks fully prepared for a return to its original glory days.
It’s very clear from the shared photos that this Bel Air hasn’t been on the road for quite some time, so it obviously comes with the typical metal issues. There’s some rust here and there, but nothing appears to exhibit a condition beyond repair.
The body looks solid as well, and the patina would make for a very unique feature that could eventually raise the value of this icon.
The seller says they have the complete car, as well as a long list of extra parts. But the one thing that’s missing is the engine, as the original unit is no longer in the car.
This means the Bel Air is a roller that’s begging either for restoration to factory specs or a restomod that would eventually provide it with a hefty upgrade under the hood.
No matter the path the buyer ends up choosing, this Bel Air doesn’t sell for cheap. The car isn’t listed for auction but comes with a fixed price, as it can be yours for $10,500. The Make Offer button has also been enabled for potential buyers interested in other deals.
