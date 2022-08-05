1966 Chevrolet Bel Air Hides Massive Power Under the Hood, Impressive Bad Boy

While the Impala was the Chevy model getting most of the love during the ‘60s, especially in the middle of the decade when it became the best-selling car in the U.S., the Bel Air continued to be a successful nameplate as well.
Still sharing most of the parts with the Impala, the Bel Air continued to sell like hotcakes, especially as the GM brand was still refining every new model year, either with styling improvements or engine upgrades.
But this particular 1966 Bel Air comes with something totally unexpected under the hood.
Born as a six-cylinder sedan, the Bel Air went through a massive restomod process, so now in charge of putting the wheels in motion is a 468 (7.6-liter) big-block unit developing 477 horsepower. However, eBay seller jbs-classics-57 says that following other extra upgrades, including a set of aluminum heads, there’s a very good chance the output gets close to 500 horsepower.
The engine is paired with a 4-speed transmission, and as you could easily guess, it comes with a series of other mechanical upgrades, including a new transmission system with upper and lower tubular A-arms with adjustable bar and polyurethane bushing.
If you’re here for the original magic of the 1966 Bel Air, you’d better check out the interior. The cabin hasn’t been molested in any way, so it’s still entirely original, and even the carpet and the headliner are in spotless shape.
This is impressive, to say the least, especially because this Bel Air is no less than 56 years old, and given no improvements have been made to the cabin, it’s pretty clear the car has been meticulously taken care of during all these years.
There’s so much more to discover on this Bel Air, especially in terms of mechanical upgrades, so the best way to figure out if it’s worth buying or not is to go to Franklin, Ohio, and see it live. Meanwhile, the bidding has reached $20,100, but the reserve is yet to be triggered.
