1962 Chevrolet Bel Air Bubble Top Found in Dry Storage After 40 Years, Unclear Engine Info

While the Impala was becoming Chevrolet’s favorite child during the ‘60s, the Bel Air too continued to sell like hotcakes, especially as it still shared many parts with the company’s new superstar.
Given the Impala was originally launched as the top-of-the-line version of the Bel Air, it is, for many, the one that started it all, eventually paving the way for the Impala to become the best-selling car in the United States during the ‘60s.
Enter this once (and still) gorgeous 1962 bubble top.
As you can tell from the photos, this 1962 Bel Air is a project that’s been sitting for a very long time, and of course, it comes in a condition requiring a full restoration.
The owner explains on Craigslist that this Bel Air spent no more, no less than 42 years in dry storage, and it continues to be fairly complete today. The only parts currently missing are the ones under the hood, so you won’t be getting an engine or a transmission.
This Bel Air was born with an 8-cylinder engine under the hood, and it is a genuine bubble top – the cowl tag reads 1637, which indicates it’s a Sport Coupe, while the VIN code (21637) shows it was powered by a V8 unit.
The 3 on the tree Bel Air is believed to be one of just approximately 6,000 such Chevys produced in 1962, so without a doubt, it could end up being worth quite a small fortune if restored to factory specifications.
As a result, it’s really not a big surprise that the Bel Air isn’t selling for pocket money, especially because it’s a fairly complete model. The owner says anyone willing to pay $28,000 can get the Bel Air, and those who want to see it in person can find the car parked in Baldwin, Wisconsin.
Enter this once (and still) gorgeous 1962 bubble top.
As you can tell from the photos, this 1962 Bel Air is a project that’s been sitting for a very long time, and of course, it comes in a condition requiring a full restoration.
The owner explains on Craigslist that this Bel Air spent no more, no less than 42 years in dry storage, and it continues to be fairly complete today. The only parts currently missing are the ones under the hood, so you won’t be getting an engine or a transmission.
This Bel Air was born with an 8-cylinder engine under the hood, and it is a genuine bubble top – the cowl tag reads 1637, which indicates it’s a Sport Coupe, while the VIN code (21637) shows it was powered by a V8 unit.
The 3 on the tree Bel Air is believed to be one of just approximately 6,000 such Chevys produced in 1962, so without a doubt, it could end up being worth quite a small fortune if restored to factory specifications.
As a result, it’s really not a big surprise that the Bel Air isn’t selling for pocket money, especially because it’s a fairly complete model. The owner says anyone willing to pay $28,000 can get the Bel Air, and those who want to see it in person can find the car parked in Baldwin, Wisconsin.