1960 Chevrolet Bel Air Flexes Two Engines, Ready for Full Restoration

After the Impala was promoted to a stand-alone series in 1959, the car continued to be very similar to the Bel Air, the lineup that actually helped it come to be.
The Impala and the Bel Air therefore became two of the most desirable Chevys in the late ‘50s and the early ‘60s, though the first was the one that spearheaded the company’s sales.
However, a classic Bel Air is still the dream of many collectors out there, especially when it comes in a restorable condition. At first glance, this is precisely the story of the 1960 Bel Air that someone has posted on Craigslist.
The photos clearly show the car is a project in need of a full restoration, but based on the provided information, it could all end up becoming a rather easy job. This is because the Bel Air sells together with lots of new parts, as the owner has apparently planned to give it a refresh but never finished the job.
The sports coupe is said to be an all-original Chevrolet Bel Air, but on the other hand, we can’t tell if the car continues to be complete or not. On the other hand, what we do know is that the Bel Air rolled off the assembly lines with a 283 (4.7-liter) V8 under the hood, and the engine is still around these days.
However, worth knowing is this engine is no longer in the car but sold as an extra, with a 350 (5.7-liter) small-block now in charge of moving this Impala.
In other words, this Bel Air sells not with one but with two engines, so the buyer will be the one to decide its fate: either stick with the all-original magic or go for a restomod and install the small-block power.
Whatever the destination of this Bel Air is going to be, the buyer would still have to pay $15,000 to buy it anyway.
