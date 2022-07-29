It Doesn't Get Any Cooler Than Snoop Dogg Chillin' in His '57 Bel Air

Vintage cars have a special appeal to a lot of car enthusiasts, and Snoop Dogg has caught that fever, too. And one of the most spectacular classics from his collection is a 1957 Chevrolet Bel Air.
Snoop Dogg is a man of many talents. His real name is Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr., and his resume includes rapping, acting, producing, and songwriting. When it comes to his hobbies, one of his passions spins around cars. The rapper has quite a collection that comprises both modern and vintage models. But, most recently, he has settled for vintage. Like his 1957 Chevrolet Bel Air.
The rapper purchased the beautiful, mint-colored classic in October 2020, for his birthday, posting a video of it on his social media while giving us a full tour of the automobile. It sports new gold, modern wheels, air-ride, and a new steering wheel, among other changes. One year later, he crashed it in the rain, claiming the road was slippery.
But it looks like the rapper restored it, because it appears on his social media in a new post shared this week. Snoop Dogg looks casually cool while he’s chilling in the driver’s seat of the classic car in a matching outfit.
The Chevrolet Bel Air is part of the series’ second generation, which was introduced in 1955. The 1957 model is one of the most sought-after, with other stars like Rick Ross, Elvis Presley, and Marilyn Monroe opting for one. Or several.
In 1957, Chevrolet introduced a 283 ci (4.7-liter) V8, alongside three engines comprising two straight-six units – a 216.5 ci (3.5-liter), a 235.5 ci (3.9-liter), and a 265 ci (4.3-liter) V8. Although Snoop gave us quite a tour of the classic, he didn’t mention which engine his Bel Air came with.
Besides the Bel Air, in his garage, Snoop has a custom 1968 Mercury Cougar, a 1958 Lincoln Continental, and a Cutlass Supreme, all in impeccable condition. But there’s something special about his Bel Air, isn’t it?
