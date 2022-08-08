1951 DeSoto Gets First Wash After 60 Years in a Barn, Reveals Beautiful Patina

When it comes to barn finds, most classic cars come out of storage after 20 to 40 years. But some vehicles are forgotten behind closed doors for much more than that. This 1951 DeSoto, for instance, spent at least 60 years away from sunlight.
The old Mopar was recently dragged out of its resting place and sent over to WD Detailing for its first cleaning since it was retired from public roads. The exact date remains a mystery, but the current owner says it was parked in the late 1950s or the very early 1960s. That's anywhere from 60 to 65 years as of 2022.
And this also means that the DeSoto was driven for 10 years tops. A rather sad fate for such a rare and beautiful classic, don't you think? On the flip side, the sedan took six decades of storage like a champ and the body is still in one piece. Luckily enough, it doesn't have any noticeable rust holes either.
Its first wash in 60 years also reveals a couple of nice surprises. For starters, the factory light green paint is in surprisingly good condition. Second, it displays the right amount of patina thanks to a bit of surface rust and a few rough spots on the fenders.
Unfortunately, it's not all good news. While the exterior could win awards of the "unrestored survivor" variety, the interior is too far gone. Inhabited by rodents for decades, it needs a full makeover to become usable again. Things are so bad that the folks at YouTube's "WD Detailing" decided it's not even worth cleaning. And these guys usually take on very difficult tasks.
So while it appears salvageable overall, this DeSoto is not exactly worth restoring. Simply because the investment would be way too massive compared to the car's value as a restored classic. So we're probably looking at a future parts car.
If you're not familiar with this DeSoto, it was introduced in 1942 as the Series S-10. It was the brand's entry-level car and it was sold in two different trims: DeLuxe and Custom. The full-size remained in production until 1952 when it was replaced by the Powermaster. The Series S-10 was powered by six-cylinder engines only. The car you see here rocks a 250-cubic-inch (4.1-liter) L-head mill.
Established in 1928 to compete with Pontiac, Studebaker, Hudson, and Willys in the mid-price class, DeSoto slotted between Plymouth and Dodge within the Chrysler Corporation. The division was discontinued in 1961.
