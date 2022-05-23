VW Touareg Is Almost of Legal Drinking Age, Gets Celebrated With Edition 20 Model

Volkswagen is celebrating the 20th anniversary of the Touareg by launching a special model. Aptly dubbed the Touareg Edition 20, it will start arriving at dealers in selected markets from mid-June.
Standing out next to its brethren, the Volkswagen Touareg Edition 20 is finished in a new exterior color called the Meloe Blue. It features a glossy black look on the wheel arches, and diffuser, has ‘Edition 20’ logos on the B pillars, cherry red tint on the LED taillights, and rear privacy windows. The 20-inch wheels are exclusive to this model.
Greeting users upon opening the doors are the backlit entry sills that display the ‘Edition 20’ logo. Inside, the SUV has black leather seats with distinctive stitching and piping. A few red accents further emphasize its special nature. Moreover, the gear selector features the ‘Edition 20’ logo as well. Volkswagen hasn’t said anything about the equipment level, but it’s clear from the pictures that we’re looking at many bells and whistles.
In Germany, the Touareg Edition 20 is already on sale, kicking off from €77,530 (equal to $81,814) for the 231 ps (228 hp / 170 kW) and 500 Nm (369 lb-ft) version of the 3.0-liter V6 TDI. Pricing for other powertrains hasn’t been announced yet, but the model can also be had with the 286 ps (282 hp / 210 kW) and 600 Nm (443 lb-ft) 3.0-liter V6 diesel, too. On top of this, customers can go for the 3.0-liter V6 TSI gasoline unit, rated at 340 ps (335 hp / 250 kW) and 450 Nm (332 lb-ft), and for the V6 TSI plug-in hybrid, with its 381 ps (376 hp / 280 kW) and 600 Nm (443 lb-ft).
Unless you forgot, the Touareg is no longer on sale in the United States, where the flagship SUV role has been taken by the Atlas. The latter has an MSRP of $34,335, and its less practical sibling, the Atlas Cross Sport, can be had from $33,635, before destination.
