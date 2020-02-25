2021 Volkswagen Touareg R Plug-In Hybrid V6 Packs 462 PS, 14.1-kWh Battery

Forget the Touareg V8 TDI because Volkswagen has an even more powerful and fuel-efficient SUV in the pipeline! The Touareg R is a plug-in hybrid that combines a 3.0-liter V6 with an e-motor for a combined output of 462 PS (456 horsepower) as opposed to the turbo diesel option’s 421 PS (416 horsepower).
Torque is also adequate for a vehicle this heavy, totaling 700 Nm (516 pound-feet). The first-ever R with plug-in hybrid assistance is capable of driving up to 48 kilometers (30 miles) exclusively on electricity, onto a top speed of 140 kph (87 mph) without firing up the six-cylinder powerplant.
Zero to 100 kph (62 mph) is quoted to happen in approximately five seconds while the maximum velocity in hybrid mode is 250 kph (155 mph). Better still, the Touareg R borrows the center differential and 4Motion all-wheel-drive system for other Touareg models, sending up to 70 percent of the suck-squeeze-bang-blow to the front wheels and up to 80 percent to the rear axle.
Angular exhaust tips, 20- to 22-inch wheels, luxurious leather upholstery and contrast piping, as well as Travel Assist are a few other notable features, along with a maximum tow rating of 3.5 tonnes. That’s 7,716 pounds over in the United States of America, but as with every other Touareg variant from the current generation, Volkswagen doesn’t plan to import the Touareg R stateside.
The Black Style exterior design package comes standard, joined by the R-Line interior trim that includes R branding on the front headrests. The plug-in hybrid V6 has been developed around the eight-speed automatic transmission we know from other V6 and V8 powertrain options, developed by ZF Friedrichshafen for longitudinal engines and rear- and all-wheel-drive applications.
Scheduled to premiere at the 2020 Geneva Motor Show, the Touareg R “is set to enter the market in the second half of the year.” This, therefore, means that Volkswagen will start customer deliveries for the 2021 model year.
