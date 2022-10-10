4-Door Chevy El Camino Celebrates 100 Years of CGI Existence for the Popular Ute

Over the years, there were many layers of both amazement and mystery added to the top of the American coupe utility segment. Alas, the story is not as old as some might want us to believe.
Sure, over in America and Australia, the concept of two-door passenger cars with a bed at the rear had been around since the 1920s and 1930s, respectively. And they soon proved successful enough for automakers to cook up an entirely new niche, just for them.
In the United States, Ford was the first to take advantage of the quirky little segment, back in 1957, with the Ranchero nameplate of a coupe utility based on an automobile platform. Then, it was GM’s turn to respond, launching the fabled El Camino just two years later. So, how come someone is wishing “Happy 100th Birthday to the Chevrolet El Camino!” and “cheers to a full century of enduring popularity!” That is a little odd, right?
Well, not necessarily, if you are at least somewhat familiar with the wonderfully imaginative world of virtual automotive artists in general and the pixel master artist better known as automotive.ai on social media, in particular. He is greatly adept at cooking quirky or wonderful CGI mashups, such as that one time when there was a digital GM-Nissan alliance.
But the CGI expert sometimes also dabbles with other stuff, like his winter preparations for a snow and trail beater that gave us instances of extreme creativity such as the Dodge Challenger ‘off-road’ and the four-door Chevy Camaro ‘ZR2.’ Speaking of Chevys and four doors, let us get back to the digital Chevy El Camino series that allegedly spreads across a century of popularity, instead of the real world’s 63 years!
So, the CGI story progresses through time from the 1920s to the virtual contemporary moment when Chevrolet is still making the El Camino in its factories. By now, it has digitally evolved into a rather odd Chevy Camaro sibling, flaunting both two and four-door flavors, along with different-sized bed trays!
In the United States, Ford was the first to take advantage of the quirky little segment, back in 1957, with the Ranchero nameplate of a coupe utility based on an automobile platform. Then, it was GM’s turn to respond, launching the fabled El Camino just two years later. So, how come someone is wishing “Happy 100th Birthday to the Chevrolet El Camino!” and “cheers to a full century of enduring popularity!” That is a little odd, right?
Well, not necessarily, if you are at least somewhat familiar with the wonderfully imaginative world of virtual automotive artists in general and the pixel master artist better known as automotive.ai on social media, in particular. He is greatly adept at cooking quirky or wonderful CGI mashups, such as that one time when there was a digital GM-Nissan alliance.
But the CGI expert sometimes also dabbles with other stuff, like his winter preparations for a snow and trail beater that gave us instances of extreme creativity such as the Dodge Challenger ‘off-road’ and the four-door Chevy Camaro ‘ZR2.’ Speaking of Chevys and four doors, let us get back to the digital Chevy El Camino series that allegedly spreads across a century of popularity, instead of the real world’s 63 years!
So, the CGI story progresses through time from the 1920s to the virtual contemporary moment when Chevrolet is still making the El Camino in its factories. By now, it has digitally evolved into a rather odd Chevy Camaro sibling, flaunting both two and four-door flavors, along with different-sized bed trays!