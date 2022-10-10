GM Nissan Full-Size Truck Feels Like a Digital Titan XD Ready for EV Revolution

The world of humans is both competitive and cooperative. That is obvious in many domains, including the crazy automotive industry realm.
There, alliances are forged and broken according to corporate whims, but these behemoth entities are never the ones to hold a (big) grudge for too long. And examples are abundant in real life. Just recently, Honda borrowed the Ultium EV technology from General Motors, and the Japanese automaker quickly unveiled the Blazer EV mid-size crossover SUV brother from another mother, the Honda Prologue.
But what if General Motors entered a larger cooperation agreement with yet another Japanese automaker, such as Nissan? Sure, the latter is already involved in a big Alliance, but we all know that not everything is peachy with the conglomerate, at least according to ousted and on-the-run former CEO Carlos Ghosn. So, here is a virtual artist proposing a major – albeit digital – collaborative mashup effort.
The pixel master better known as automotive.ai on social media thinks that our CGI garages were ‘dying’ to welcome the products of a GM-Nissan wedding, and there is an entire roster, including big stuff like the Suburban Pathfinder, Murano Blazer, and more. However, there was one CGI mashup that ruled them all.
That would be the potential successor for a GM-Nissan Titan XD full-size pickup truck – and the model has the necessary design audacity to fight the cream of the crop, including the Ford F-150, Chevy Silverado (or GMC Sierra), Ram 1500, and the ubiquitous Toyota Tundra. Plus, we can all even imagine this feisty pickup truck to be a full EV, perhaps piggybacking on the platform of the cool new 2024 Chevy Silverado EV!
What do you think, would a General Motors alliance with Nissan have the makings of a genius move, or are both automakers a little too traditional, so being open-minded and flexible is actually off the table?
But what if General Motors entered a larger cooperation agreement with yet another Japanese automaker, such as Nissan? Sure, the latter is already involved in a big Alliance, but we all know that not everything is peachy with the conglomerate, at least according to ousted and on-the-run former CEO Carlos Ghosn. So, here is a virtual artist proposing a major – albeit digital – collaborative mashup effort.
The pixel master better known as automotive.ai on social media thinks that our CGI garages were ‘dying’ to welcome the products of a GM-Nissan wedding, and there is an entire roster, including big stuff like the Suburban Pathfinder, Murano Blazer, and more. However, there was one CGI mashup that ruled them all.
That would be the potential successor for a GM-Nissan Titan XD full-size pickup truck – and the model has the necessary design audacity to fight the cream of the crop, including the Ford F-150, Chevy Silverado (or GMC Sierra), Ram 1500, and the ubiquitous Toyota Tundra. Plus, we can all even imagine this feisty pickup truck to be a full EV, perhaps piggybacking on the platform of the cool new 2024 Chevy Silverado EV!
What do you think, would a General Motors alliance with Nissan have the makings of a genius move, or are both automakers a little too traditional, so being open-minded and flexible is actually off the table?