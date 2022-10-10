Winter Is Coming, Challenger ‘Off-Road’ and 4-Door Camaro ‘ZR2’ Are CGI-Ready for It

Some people are cautious. Others are darn right ultra-responsible. And that is also valid across the virtual automotive artist realm if you can believe it.
For example, a few pixel masters have already started trick-or-treat preparations for 2022’s Halloween days ago. And they did that complete with outrageous spook-wrapped Chevy Tahoes riding on 32-inch Jack-o’-lanterns or an entire family of Matte Sunrise Orange hoots (Dodge Charger SRT Redeye, Ram TRX, and a bagged Jeep Trackhawk!). Others, on the other hand, are already gearing up for winter.
That would be the curious case of the CGI expert better known as automotive.ai on social media, who claims that he has “automotive designs from a parallel universe, brought to you by artificial intelligence.” Well, human or AI, it does not matter too much, as his ideas are positively glorious – if you love off-roaders, that is. Including some mighty quirky ones.
And just in case anyone has trouble falling in love with just one dune-bashing, rock-crawling, and snow-kicking idea, no worries, as there is a bunch of options. First of all, let us kick off the CGI proceeds with the absolute best – at least in my humble opinion. The podium (in no particular order, frankly) is occupied by a Dodge, a Chevy, and a Mazda – plus there is also a special mention for the lifted S550 Ford Mustang Shelby.
As for the dreadful BMW, I love to hate it, so let us jump back to the goodies. Those are first represented by a Dodge Challenger “winter beater” that is just as white as pure snow and also a little black, just like the mud underneath it. Then there is also a little Mazda MX-5 Miata seemingly digitally ready for snow donuts, plus a stunningly bad-to-the-bones four-door Chevy Camaro that looks like it swallowed a Chevy Silverado ZR2 whole and then seasoned all with a little bit of Bison flavor!
That would be the curious case of the CGI expert better known as automotive.ai on social media, who claims that he has “automotive designs from a parallel universe, brought to you by artificial intelligence.” Well, human or AI, it does not matter too much, as his ideas are positively glorious – if you love off-roaders, that is. Including some mighty quirky ones.
And just in case anyone has trouble falling in love with just one dune-bashing, rock-crawling, and snow-kicking idea, no worries, as there is a bunch of options. First of all, let us kick off the CGI proceeds with the absolute best – at least in my humble opinion. The podium (in no particular order, frankly) is occupied by a Dodge, a Chevy, and a Mazda – plus there is also a special mention for the lifted S550 Ford Mustang Shelby.
As for the dreadful BMW, I love to hate it, so let us jump back to the goodies. Those are first represented by a Dodge Challenger “winter beater” that is just as white as pure snow and also a little black, just like the mud underneath it. Then there is also a little Mazda MX-5 Miata seemingly digitally ready for snow donuts, plus a stunningly bad-to-the-bones four-door Chevy Camaro that looks like it swallowed a Chevy Silverado ZR2 whole and then seasoned all with a little bit of Bison flavor!